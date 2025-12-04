FIFA and Boggi Milano join forces to supply formalwear at FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Renowned Italian fashion house to supply workforce attire at FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Boggi Milano will also launch a licensed collection dedicated to FIFA’s flagship national-team tournaments

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will sport the new formalwear at the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA is pleased to announce a prestigious four-year partnership with Boggi Milano, which becomes the Official Formalwear Outfitter and Official Licensee of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will unveil the new formalwear at what promises to be a spectacular Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will take place in Washington DC at 12:00 noon local time this Friday, 5 December and will determine the pathway to glory for the 48 teams taking part in the tournament set to be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States between 11 June and 19 July next year.

The agreement between FIFA and Boggi Milano includes the supply of full formal ensembles for the entire FIFA workforce, as well as the members of the FIFA Council, providing both men’s and women’s outfits complete with accessories and designed to combine elegance, functionality and comfort.

Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General, said: “It is with great pleasure that we announce this collaboration with Boggi Milano – a globally renowned fashion house whose reputation and craft make them the ideal brand to supply the workforce apparel for the biggest and best sporting events in the world. FIFA and Boggi Milano share a commitment to excellence, innovation and global reach. Together, we look forward to elevating how our teams present themselves on the world stage and creating meaningful value for fans, partners and stakeholders worldwide.”

The collaboration marks an important milestone in the international expansion of the clothing brand, which proudly showcases contemporary Italian style across retail locations in over 60 countries. The collaboration also features the launch of a licensed capsule collection dedicated to the FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™, which will be available in major international markets, in Boggi Milano’s 290 stores and online. Inspired by sport and sophistication, the capsule will offer the public the opportunity to experience the spirit of the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup through garments that pair refined design with outstanding quality.

Claudio Zaccardi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boggi Milano, added: “We are honoured to collaborate with FIFA on a project that perfectly unites the worlds of sport and elegance. Dressing the organisation’s staff and introducing a dedicated capsule collection allows us to express our vision of a contemporary, inclusive and international style – bringing it to a global audience for the very first time.”