AB InBev expands global agreement with FIFA ahead of history-making FIFA World Cup 2026™

AB InBev and FIFA have announced an extension to their global partnership agreement, with the world’s leading brewer becoming the Official Beer Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™ through 2030, in addition to next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ . The announcement, which extends the relationship between the organisations to beyond 40 years, comes just two days before the kick-off of the biggest FIFA World Cup in history. In addition to this year’s game-changing FIFA World Cup , the first to feature 48 teams and 104 matches, upcoming editions of flagship FIFA tournaments represent significant milestones for the sport and are set to create unique opportunities for AB InBev and its leading brands to enhance experiences for fans of legal drinking age around the world.

The FIFA World Cup 2030™ will mark the 100th anniversary of the tournament and the first instalment to take place across three continents. Morocco, Portugal and Spain will host the competition, with centenary celebration matches to be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, the latter of which provided the setting for the inaugural edition in 1930. The FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ will be the first edition of the tournament be held in South America. The competition is poised to be played out against a backdrop of immense passion and excitement for football throughout the region, with the event promising to raise the standing of the women’s game globally. “We are thrilled to have extended our iconic partnership with AB InBev, the world’s leading brewer, beyond this year’s game-changing FIFA World Cup,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “AB InBev has helped elevate FIFA’s tournaments and events since 1986, and even before a ball has been kicked here in North America in 2026, we are delighted to confirm that it will continue to work with us during a period that will see the world unite in celebration of the centenary of the FIFA World Cup and women’s football taken to epic new heights.” “The FIFA World Cup is the world’s biggest sporting event, capturing the attention of billions of fans,” added AB InBev CEO, Michel Doukeris. “For 40 years our brands have been at the centre of these celebrations, reinforcing beer’s strong connection to the culture of sport. We’re excited to continue our partnership with FIFA, creating more unforgettable moments of cheers for fans everywhere.” AB InBev is also the Official Beer Sponsor of this year’s FIFA World Cup, the groundbreaking 23rd edition of the global bonanza, in which 48 teams will vie for glory in 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States from 11 June to 19 July.