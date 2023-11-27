FIFA World Cup 2026™ broadcast partnerships set new global benchmark with record reach and innovation

Agreements secured in over 220 territories worldwide, delivering record-breaking revenues and expanding global reach

Strong mix of historic broadcast partners and new players strengthens coverage across all markets

Innovative digital and immersive agreements expand access and engage new and younger audiences

FIFA is delighted to confirm the outstanding success of its media partnerships programme for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, establishing the most expansive and innovative broadcast platform in the history of the competition.

With agreements now in place in over 220 territories worldwide, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will reach fans on an unprecedented scale, driven by record-breaking media rights revenues and a diverse ecosystem of partners spanning traditional broadcasters, digital platforms and emerging content formats.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 will set a new benchmark not only in terms of scale, but also in how the tournament is experienced around the world,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.

“Our media partnerships bring together the very best in global broadcasting with innovative digital platforms and new formats, ensuring that fans everywhere can connect with the game in more ways than ever before. This is central to FIFA’s mission of making football truly global and bringing the FIFA World Cup closer to every fan.”

In the host markets of Canada, Mexico and the United States, comprehensive partnerships with Fox Sports (United States, English), Telemundo (United States, Spanish), CTV/TSN/RDS (Canada) and Televisa (Mexico) will deliver extensive, high-quality coverage from every Host City. Each host broadcaster will be embedded close to the action, bringing fans directly into the stadiums and the tournament’s festive atmosphere through unparalleled on-the-ground storytelling.

The strength of this global platform is built on both trusted, long-standing relationships and new strategic partnerships (click here for the full overview).

FIFA has also introduced a series of innovative agreements designed to unlock additional value and connect with new audiences. Game-changing Preferred Platform partnerships with YouTube and TikTok will drive a digital-first approach to content, while FIFA’s first-ever global creator programme will offer select creators unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, providing fans with unique and authentic perspectives on the tournament.

In the United States, a collaboration between Fox Sports, FIFA and Cosm will deliver matches – including the final – in immersive, 12K shared-reality environments, offering fans a completely new way to experience the game.

This comprehensive broadcast ecosystem is supported by cutting-edge production capabilities. The FIFA World Cup 2026 International Broadcast Centre in Dallas will act as the global hub for content distribution and media operations, facilitating the delivery of advanced live match coverage alongside approximately 8,000 hours of additional non-live content. Digital-first production workflows, including mobile filming solutions, will further support broadcasters in delivering engaging content across social and digital platforms.