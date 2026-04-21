Unprecedented broadcast coverage for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ secured across Europe

FIFA today announced the highest level of broadcast coverage ever secured in Europe for a FIFA Women’s World Cup™ following the signing of two major media-rights agreements with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Saran Media Group. The deals will ensure unprecedented tournament visibility when Brazil hosts the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ from 24 June to 25 July 2027. Under the agreement with the EBU, 19 public-service broadcasters across 18 European territories will deliver extensive free-to-air coverage on television, radio and digital platforms. All matches will be broadcast live, with at least one match per day guaranteed on EBU member channels. Comprehensive highlights packages, supported by Eurovision News, will further enhance accessibility and deepen engagement with audiences across the continent. The EBU has also extended the commitment that it made in 2023 to broadcasting at least one hour of content per week dedicated to women’s football on its own digital platform and broadcaster network on a continuous basis. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will be broadcast by the EBU members in the following territories: Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Greenland , Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine. Separately, FIFA has appointed Saran Media Group as its exclusive media-rights agency across 24 European and Eurasian territories. In this role, Saran Media Group will work with leading broadcasters in each market to maximise reach and ensure strong accessibility for audiences. The territories covered under the Saran Media Group agreement are: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyz Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. “It is remarkable to see how the European broadcast market is embracing this historic edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup by committing to the most comprehensive coverage in the tournament’s history,” said FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis. “We are seeing strong interest in, and clear recognition of, a world-class product, with TV rights revenue in the region set to be reinvested to accelerate the global growth of the women’s game. These landmark agreements will ensure that players’ stories are told, moments of brilliance are shared, and young girls and boys everywhere are inspired to dream bigger.” In addition to the deals with the EBU and Saran Media Group, FIFA has already awarded broadcasting rights in Europe to M6 in France, TV4/SVT in Sweden and BBC/ITV in the United Kingdom, with negotiations ongoing in a few remaining territories. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will be the first edition hosted in South America and the second to feature 32 teams. The tournament follows the record-breaking success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, which attracted almost two million spectators to the stadiums and engaged more than two billion fans across TV, digital and social platforms. With Brazil – one of the world’s most passionate football nations – set to provide world-class infrastructure and an electrifying atmosphere, FIFA is committed to ensuring that the competition reaches the widest possible global audience.