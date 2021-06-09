Legal dispute between FIFA and TUI Cruises about free-to-air TV on cruise ships resolved – TUI Cruises recognises FIFA’s rights

The legal dispute between FIFA and TUI Cruises that had been pending at the Copyright Dispute Chamber of Hamburg District Court since 1 July 2020 has been resolved by way of a settlement between the parties, who have submitted their settlement agreement to be ratified and published by the court.

FIFA had filed a lawsuit against TUI Cruises due to the latter having received and broadcast live transmissions by German broadcasters ARD and ZDF of matches from the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™ on its cruise ships in international waters. TUI Cruises had not obtained a licence from FIFA’s authorised sales agency permitting said reception and broadcast.

The court indicated in the oral proceedings on 15 April 2021 that TUI Cruises was obliged to respect FIFA’s copyright in the audiovisual content and recordings of the so called “basic feed” when it transmitted broadcasts of football matches derived from free-to-air programmes on board its ships. In light of the court’s guidance, the legal issues in dispute between FIFA and TUI Cruises have been resolved.