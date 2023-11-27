China Media Group confirmed as official broadcaster in China PR for FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™

Broadcast deal agreed for the next two editions of both the FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström: “We’re very happy and proud of our partnership with CMG to bring the FIFA World Cup to all fans in China”

Tournament broadcast in world’s second-largest country by population will reinforce national youth development strategy

FIFA has confirmed it has reached agreement with China Media Group (CMG) for the broadcast in China PR of all matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ as well as the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2031™.

“It’s a real pleasure that we have found an agreement with CMG,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “The Chinese market is of very big importance to the global football community. We know the passion of Chinese football fans, and we’re very happy and proud of our partnership with CMG to bring the FIFA World Cup to all fans in China.”

The agreement extends the long-standing partnership between FIFA and CMG and strengthens the planned coverage of the historic first 48-team tournament in the country. It also marks an important step in FIFA’s efforts to connect the competition with younger audiences through digital coverage.

“CMG have been a strong partner for the last 50 years and having them on board for the next two editions of the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup will really enhance the way the tournament will be broadcast,” Mr Grafström added. “CMG are at the forefront of broadcast technology, so we’re really looking forward to taking this FIFA World Cup, the first with 48 teams, to the next level.”

The broadcast of the most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever across the world’s second-biggest country by population will give further impetus to the Chinese Football Association’s (CFA) plans to drive youth development and national performance.