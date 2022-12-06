FIFA.com
Tournaments & Events
About FIFA
Women's football
Social Impact
Football Development
Technical
Legal
FIFA Rankings
FIFA.com
Discover the guidelines
Benchmark for football stadiums
Back
Introduction
General Process Guidelines
Technical Guidelines
Annexe
5. Stadium Guidelines
6. Main User Groups
7. Stadium Categories
5. Stadium guidelines overview
5.1 Precinct and perimeter
5.2 Seating and standing areas
5.3 Pitch dimensions and surrounding areas
5.4 Safety and security
5.5 Signage
5.6 Technical systems and services
5.7 Information technology
^
Cookie Settings