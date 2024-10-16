Match officials announced for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Matchday 4

Korea DPR and Kenya will kick things off in Santiago de los Caballeros.

Japan will face Brazil in Santo Domingo.

A total of 38 match officials have been appointed for the tournament.

The match official assignments have been confirmed for matchday four of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, which will take place on Sunday 20 October 2024, in Santiago de los Caballeros and Santo Domingo.

The first match of the day, between Korea DPR and Kenya, will get underway at 16:00 (local time) at the Estadio CFC. Deily Gomez (Costa Rica) will be in charge of the match, with fellow compatriots Gabriela Jimenez and Kindria Aguero as the assistant referees, while Spain’s Olatz Rivera Olmedo will be the fourth official.

At the same time, Japan will take on Brazil at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez. England’s Abigail Byrne will be in charge of the match, with Ceri Louise Williams (Wales) and Ainhoa Fernández (Andorra) as the assistant referees. Vimarest Díaz, who is from the host country, has been appointed as the fourth official.

The third match of the day, between England and Mexico, will kick off at 19:00 (local time) in Santiago de los Caballeros. Shamirah Nabadda (Uganda) will be in charge of the match, with Fanta Kone (Mali) and Nancy Kasitu (Zambia) as the assistant referees. Asaka Koizumi (Japan) will be the fourth official.

Finally, at the same time, but in Santo Domingo, Zambia will go head-to-head with Poland. Serbia’s Jelena Cvetkovic will be in charge of the match, with Karolin Kaivoja (Estonia) and Lena Hirtl (Austria) as the assistant referees, while Ghada Mehat (Algeria) will be the fourth official.

In total, 38 match officials have been appointed to oversee the tournament’s matches: 12 referees, 24 assistants, and two support referees. Additionally, the Football Video Support (FVS) system, a simplified alternative to VAR, will continue to be tested at this tournament, after being used for the first time at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™.