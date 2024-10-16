Match officials announced for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Matchday 3

The Dominican Republic will be looking to record their first victory of the tournament against New Zealand

Spain are set to face Korea Republic, while Colombia will go toe-to-toe with the USA

A total of 38 match officials have been appointed for the tournament

The match official assignments have been confirmed for Matchday 3 of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, which will take place on Saturday 19 October 2024, in Santiago de los Caballeros and Santo Domingo.

The first match of the day, between Nigeria and Ecuador, will get underway at 16:00 (local time) at the Estadio CFC. Denmark’s Frida Klarlund will be in charge of the match, and will be assisted by her compatriot Fie Bruun and Katarzyna Wasiak from the USA. Olatz Rivera Olmedo (Spain) will be the fourth official.

At the same time, defending champions Spain will take on Korea Republic at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez. Algeria’s Ghada Mehat will be in charge of the match, and will be assisted by Soukaina Hamdi (Morocco) and Yara Abdelfattah (Egypt), while the fourth official will be Vimarest Díaz from the Dominican Republic.

Later on in the day, the Dominican Republic will face New Zealand in Santiago de los Caballeros. The referee for this match will be Asaka Koizumi (Japan), and her assistants will be Amal Badhafari (United Arab Emirates) and Riiohlang Dhar (India). Daiane Muniz (Brazil) will be the fourth official.

Finally, Colombia will take on the USA in the host nation’s capital at 19:00 (local time). Romania’s Alina Pesu will be in charge of the match, and will be assisted by Daniela Constantinescu (Romania) and Anita Vad (Hungary), while Le Thi Ly from Vietnam will be the fourth official.

In total, 38 match officials have been appointed to oversee the tournament’s matches: 12 referees, 24 assistants, and two support referees. Additionally, the Football Video Support (FVS), a simplified alternative to VAR, will continue to be tested at this tournament, after being used for the first time at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™.