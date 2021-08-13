FIFA.com

How to Become a Offside Technology Licensee

The FIFA Quality Programme for Offside Technology has been developed with the aim of testing whether a technology is capable of depicting such a virtual line in a number of challenging test scenarios, proving that the provider can overcome the technical difficulties associated with drawing such an accurate line.

The VAR protocol requires that virtual offside lines be tested to the requirements of the FIFA Quality Programme when they are used in connection with a VAR system in international club competitions.

Certification process

A core use of virtual offside line systems is to assist in the review process involving video assistant referees (VARs). FIFA has developed a repeatable test protocol that will apply to any technology seeking to be certified in accordance with the below process:

172211_vol-certification

Application Guide

The following document is a guide for any company seeking to test and certify its virtual offside line technology to the requirements of the FIFA Qulity Programme:

PDF
How to obtain certification for Offside Technology

More

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: VAR technology on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Testing criteria for semi-automated offside technology systems

The development of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) marks the next step in the evolution of football technology, as FIFA strives to harness technology to its full potential.

Read More
172377_vol_1_rs
How to Become a Offside Technology Licensee

The FIFA Quality Programme for Offside Technology has been developed with the aim of testing whether a technology is capable of depicting such a virtual line in a number of challenging test scenarios, proving that the provider can overcome....

Read More
172225_vol-picture
VOL Testing Process

The assessment of virtual offside line systems, to be used in conjunction with VARs, shall be conducted at two separate stadiums and a system has to pass the test at both venues in order to achieve certification.

Read More
172282_vol_rs
Offside Technology Testing 2020

For the recently launched FIFA Quality Programme for Offside Technology, FIFA is inviting all interested providers to participate in the next testing and certification event in late 2020.

Read More
171991_offside-line
FIFA Quality Programme for Offside Technology

Offside Technology has been used for several years to graphically analyse potential offside situations in football.

Read More
Last updated: Tuesday 30 May 2023 at 15:18
Cookie Settings