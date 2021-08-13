The FIFA Quality Programme for Offside Technology has been developed with the aim of testing whether a technology is capable of depicting such a virtual line in a number of challenging test scenarios, proving that the provider can overcome the technical difficulties associated with drawing such an accurate line.

The VAR protocol requires that virtual offside lines be tested to the requirements of the FIFA Quality Programme when they are used in connection with a VAR system in international club competitions.

Certification process

A core use of virtual offside line systems is to assist in the review process involving video assistant referees (VARs). FIFA has developed a repeatable test protocol that will apply to any technology seeking to be certified in accordance with the below process:

Application Guide