FIFA Quality Programme for VAR Technology

Following the successful implementation of the certification process, it has been mandatory since the 2022/2023 season for video assistant referee (VAR) technology to be certified. The certification status of any such technology is validated by FIFA as part of the Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (IAAP).

Figure: Certification process for VAR systems to receive approval for use in competitions

Test protocol and certification

VAR systems are integrated into the broadcast set-up by collecting the broadcast feed and transmitting it to the video operation room (VOR), where the VARs are located. Within this set-up, the FIFA Quality Programme test protocol focuses on evaluating three technical aspects that have a direct influence on the video output. These aspects are:

  • Synchronicity

  • Latency

  • Video quality

FIFA currently certifies VAR technologies to either the FIFA Quality or the FIFA Basic standard. VAR technologies that successfully pass the test are certified by FIFA until the end of the relevant certification cycle during which they were tested. The current certification cycle ends on 31 December 2027. To extend the certification period of a VAR system, providers must participate in an official VAR test event in the 12 months prior to the end of the cycle.

Providers wishing to obtain certification for their VAR technology need to follow the official application process and participate in an official FIFA test event.

Handbook of Test Methods for Video Assistant Referee Systems 2023

FIFA currently offers two licensing tiers for VAR technology: FIFA Quality, to help VAR providers promote their systems; and FIFA Basic, which provides certification to a non‑commercial standard. Both are based on independent testing to show that the technology fulfils the minimum requirements for use in football. To obtain certification, VAR providers* should follow the guide entitled “How to obtain certification for VAR technology” and submit their application documents to the FIFA Quality Programme.

How to obtain certification for VAR technology (February 2023)

*The VAR licence is not available to VAR technology system integrators. Such companies can instead request an inspection of their systems within the IAAP process.

Last updated: Wednesday 28 June 2023 at 15:03
