Expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup “a great success,” says Arsène Wenger

FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger says the gap between football's traditional powers and the rest has narrowed

Goals from outside the penalty area have doubled since Qatar 2022

Argentina's grit meets Spain's control as the two sides prepare for Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2026™ final

The first ever 48-team FIFA World Cup™ delivered tight contests and great storylines, while fears of a dilution of quality proved unfounded, according to Arsène Wenger, FIFA Chief of Global Football Development. Speaking at a press conference of the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG), Mr Wenger said the expansion had been a success. “That was questioned before it started. We found that it was ethically needed to give a chance to everybody or to more teams to represent football. And, overall, I am convinced that it was the right decision and it was a great success,” said the Frenchman.

“There were question marks about, 'but the countries were not good enough', and they were given the answer. Not only have they shown that they were good enough, but they gave some great games and entertainment. Of course, we all have in mind Cabo Verde, but many (other) countries (too),” added Mr Wenger, who said quality coaching and other technical developments had helped narrow the gap between nations. Northern Ireland manager and TSG member Michael O’Neill was unequivocal in his assessment of the expansion: “I don’t think it has [diluted quality] at all, to be honest," he said. "I think, if anything, it’s added to it. It gives opportunities to smaller nations, which is extremely important for the development of football in those countries.”

Former Germany and United States coach Jürgen Klinsmann, who won the World Cup at Italy 1990 as Germany’s starting striker, noted that some established nations had failed to advance deep in the tournament while other countries enjoyed surprise success. “We had big nations like Germany, Holland, even Brazil going home early, (teams) which you’d have expected in the final eight,” he said, citing Cabo Verde, Congo DR, Switzerland and Norway among the surprise packages.

Former Argentina player Pablo Zabaleta singled out debutant Curaçao’s point against Ecuador as a moment that captured the spirit of the expanded tournament. “That was something that for me, from my personal point of view, was incredible to see… it was a great moment for them. The goalkeeper [Eloy Room] made [some] incredible saves in this game, and that was a moment for them to enjoy, to celebrate, and you see in their country people celebrating. “This is something that you really want to see by having 48 teams in this (FIFA) World Cup. Everyone having their moment… a lot of positives to take from this (FIFA) World Cup,” he said.

The performance data compiled by the TSG throughout the tournament revealed some interesting trends. One of the most striking discoveries was the rise of the long-range strike. While the proportion of attempts taken from outside the box remained broadly similar to Qatar 2022, the number of goals scored from distance doubled, climbing from 8% to 16%. Klinsmann connected this directly to the cautious approach many coaches adopted. "There has been a little bit of a defensive attitude from quite a lot of coaches with a lower block to defend," he said. “More goals happening from shots from distance, 20-22 yards outside the box through a lot of people, which makes it very difficult for goalkeepers.” Another trend was the rise in goalkeepers opting to punch the ball away rather than attempt to catch. The increased use of punches was noted from crosses, free-kicks and especially corners.

Pascal Zuberbuhler, the former Switzerland goalkeeper who leads the TSG, says punching has come to be viewed as a safer option than claiming a high ball. “When I played, you come out and you claim the ball. Today….to make a good punch with one fist or with two fists, [it’s] something that, in this tournament, was very positive to see goalkeepers doing,” he said. Attention now turns to Sunday, when Argentina meet Spain in the final. The TSG were united in framing it as a clash of footballing cultures. “One with a bit more ‘grinta’, more physical South American game, and of course exceptional quality, as well, and an exceptional player [in Lionel Messi]. And the other team, on a game based on intelligence and technique," said Mr Wenger.

O’Neill also expected a high-quality game with contrasting approaches. “I think it's a fascinating game, with two very different styles: Spain have been very controlled in the whole tournament, they've only conceded one goal and they've had a couple of late winners, as well. Where Argentina have kind of been tested all the way along: you know, twice having to go to extra-time to get through the knockout stages. [They've scored] very late goals, and goals from their substitutes coming off the bench, as well. “We've seen the magic of Messi, as well, in terms of they're probably reliant on him a little bit, at key moments in the tournament. I think it's very difficult to predict who are the favourites at this stage, but I think the two best teams are in the final.”