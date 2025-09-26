Technical Study Group for FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ announced

Group to be led by FIFA Senior Football Expert Pascal Zuberbühler

Team of experts to share in-depth insights from all 52 tournament matches

Chile set to host world’s best young talent at FIFA U-20 World Cup™

The FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ is almost upon us, with excitement building as the 24 teams make their final preparations and the bright prospects in their squads gear up to grace the global stage.

These legends in the making will be strutting their stuff under the watchful eye of FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG), which will deliver cutting-edge analysis of all matches across the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025.

The TSG will be headed by FIFA Senior Football Expert and ex-Switzerland international goalkeeper Pascal Zuberbühler. Joining him in the line-up will be former France defender and manager Corinne Diacre, long-time Polish youth development specialist Marcin Dorna, and coach and erstwhile Chile forward Marcelo Jara. They will be ably supported by FIFA Senior Football Performance Analyst Harry Lowe.

The role of the FIFA TSG is to observe matches, pinpoint tactical trends and innovations and illustrate them using examples and data from the Football Performance Insights team. The trends are then presented on fifatrainingcentre.com, an innovative platform that is available to players and coaches worldwide. The winners of certain individual awards, such as the adidas Golden Ball and adidas Golden Glove, are also selected by the TSG members.

“For this competition in Chile, we’ve brought together a diverse group of experts with varied backgrounds and extensive experience,” said Zuberbühler. “I’m keenly anticipating this tournament. We’re eager to see the variety of playing styles and development approaches across the confederations – and, naturally, I’ll be paying particularly close attention to the performances of the goalkeepers and their involvement in the game.”

“The Training Centre platform features insightful resources and illustrates FIFA’s commitment to harnessing technology for the benefit of the global game,” added the Switzerland legend.

A total of 24 national teams from across the globe will compete for U-20 glory in Chile from 27 September to 19 October, including six-time champions Argentina and five-time winners Brazil, plus France, Spain and Ukraine, all of whom have lifted the trophy once.

Tickets starting at just CLP 4,000 are available via FIFA.com/tickets, offering fans of all ages the chance to enjoy world-class entertainment in a fun and family-friendly environment.

More details about the members of the TSG for Chile 2025 are provided below.

Corinne Diacre

The French former centre-back enjoyed an outstanding playing career, including earning 121 caps – 69 of them as captain – and scoring 14 goals for her country. One of those strikes secured Les Bleues’ place at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2003™. After retirement, Diacre made a successful transition to coaching, becoming the first woman to manage a team in France’s men’s Ligue 2. From 2017 to 2023, she led her country’s women’s national team, whom she guided to the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™.

Marcin Dorna

Dorna has devoted his career to youth development in Polish football. Since joining the Polish Football Association in 2008, he has coached youth national teams in practically every age group, most notably taking his side to the semi-finals of the UEFA Under-17 European Championship in 2012. He currently serves as the association’s Sporting Director.

Marcelo Jara

Jara lined up for no fewer than seven clubs in his homeland (Universidad de Chile, Unión Española, Deportes Concepción, Coquimbo Unido, Universidad de Concepción, Provincial Osorno and O’Higgins), winning back-to-back domestic titles with Universidad de Chile in 1994 and 1995. The forward earned his only cap for Chile in 1993. After hanging up his boots, he moved into the dugout, and he has notably enjoyed stints as the interim coach of Universidad de Chile and, most recently, at the helm of Deportes Rengo.

Pascal Zuberbühler