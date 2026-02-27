Another source of pride for Costa Rican football: FIFA's Talent Development Scheme

The Costa Rican Football Association (FCRF) hosted a milestone event to mark its official recognition as a FIFA Talent Academy

In 2025, the TDS identified six players who went on to play in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, and eight players who featured in the FIFA U-17 World Cup

FCRF President Osael Maroto admits that through TDS, Costa Rica has “exceeded our own expectations”

How one pilot project defied expectations and became a success story. This journey sums up the progress made by the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) in Costa Rica since it was launched in 2023.

The success of the TDS was on full display during the Milestone Event hosted by the Costa Rican Football Association (FCRF) at their Plycem Sports Complex in San Rafael de Alajuela.

In addition to showcasing the scheme's accomplishments to date, the event saw the FCRF officially recognised as a FIFA Talent Academy, with medals presented to players involved in the project.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino contributed to the event with a video message: “This is a historic day for your FIFA Talent Academy, as it is a testament and celebration of how far you have come, and a milestone on your journey to continue developing football in Costa Rica. I have no doubt that as long as you continue on this path, your dedication and passion for developing Costa Rican talent will remain as strong as ever.”

Osael Maroto, FCRF President, and Ulf Schott, FIFA's Head of High Performance Programme, were among those attending the milestone event. Working teams from the FCRF and TDS were also present, alongside representatives from clubs and leagues affiliated with the association.

Focusing on the tangible outcomes of the scheme, Maroto acknowledged that “we've exceeded our own expectations”. He went on to quote specific figures: “Fourteen men and women footballers from the first wave of talent wore the country's national colours in (FIFA) World Cup qualifiers and at the FIFA U-17 Men's and Women's World Cups in 2025”.

“We're also proud to say that 15 talented players from the scheme are now part of the men's U-17 team, which has just booked its place at the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup. In addition, we're about to start the U-17 women's qualifiers, which will be held here in March, and our team is set to include 15 young players who went through the FIFA TDS,” added the FCRF President.

When Nubia Medina shared her experience as a former participant in the program, her achievement of becoming one of the standout players at just 15 years old during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2025™ highlighted the significance of the ongoing work.

The humble Chira native's dream of becoming a footballer was full of obstacles, which included not having enough money to buy boots or access to a girls' team. However, despite the challenges, her talent propelled her to San José, where a chance encounter with the FCRF's TDS changed everything.

“As soon as I got here, everyone took care of me, gave me confidence and made me feel like a real player with a sense of purpose. FIFA's Talent initiative is amazing. If you put your mind to it, you can become a professional footballer,” said Nubia, prompting smiles and applause.

Ulf Schott believes that cases like Nubia show why the TDS is so important. “As our Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger, says, we must keep things as simple as possible. Therefore, we have set three clear objectives: to increase global competition, to enable FIFA Member Associations to realise their full potential, and to ensure that talent has a chance to shine everywhere, regardless of where or when people were born.”