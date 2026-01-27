FIFA Talent Academy Milestone Event in Anguilla a 'dream come true'

Anguilla is the smallest Caribbean nation to hold a Milestone Event

Players outline transformative impact of the FIFA Talent Academy

Impact of FIFA initiative felt on and off the field

Anguilla has become the smallest FIFA Member Association (MA) to hold a FIFA Talent Academy Milestone Event in what was described as a “dream come true” for organisers in the Caribbean nation.

The fourth Milestone Event in the Concacaf region, and the third within the Caribbean, highlighted the progress of an academy that stands out among the 48 active FIFA Talent Academies currently operating worldwide.

The main goal of FIFA and Arsène Wenger’s Talent Development Scheme (TDS) is to increase the global competitiveness of both men’s and women’s national-team football. In Anguilla, this mission has been driven by the close collaboration between FIFA Talent Coach Ewan Gunter, the Anguilla Football Association (AFA), and local coaches.

Speaking to the assembled officials and players at the event, Gunter said the Academy was having a transformative impact on the young people who have had the chance to develop their skills.

“The FIFA Talent Academy Anguilla Milestone Event is truly a dream come true, to achieve this feat in a country of only 15,000. To FIFA and the FIFA representatives here today, your support, guidance and ambition for this programme has changed many lives and has made the children here believe that dreams can now become a reality,” he said.

The success story of Tcari Connor, a TDS player, exemplifies the initiative’s mission to "Give Every Talent A Chance”.

Coming from a challenging background, Connor has found a clear sense of purpose through the programme. He has progressed to represent Anguilla at U-14, U-15 and U-17 levels and now gives back by supporting training sessions for younger players.

Reflecting on his journey, Connor said: “When we first started in the Talent Development Scheme, it felt like a great achievement to be named as one of the best players in my age group in Anguilla, although I wasn’t sure what position I would play, I believed that it was going to have me developed as a player.

“The programme has helped me with my discipline not only in football but also in my school life and personal life. The coaches have been a great help for me developing as a player, I feel like I built confidence and also became a better communicator. Representing my country means everything to me and I’m proud to wear my country’s colours.”

The academy has seen rapid expansion, growing from 32 players in November 2024 to 120 players by November 2025, with age groups now spanning from U-12 to U-17 for both boys and girls.

The technical impact is evident, with 23 players from the TDS age groups making their debut for a representative team since November 2024. Notable individual successes include U-15 TDS player Jaeron John, who recently received a trial at English Premier League club Everton FC’s Category One academy.

Joden Henry, a player on the female pathway, shared her experience: “I have been part of the Talent Development Scheme since the very beginning and I can honestly say that I have improved tremendously. I have invested so much time and energy into playing football, and for young players like myself, TDS has truly had a huge impact,” she said.

Beyond the pitch, the programme has established a Safeguarding Team and created a sustainable football ecosystem by integrating education with high-level coaching. AFA President Girdon Connor emphasised the emotional and professional weight of this milestone.

“This achievement means so much more to me than words can express both on a personal level and an executive level. I take count in really seeing what’s happening for all these young players here in Anguilla, but more meaningfully just to witness all these positive and passive changes, the visible and tangible developments, the investments, the levelling up of our players, the referees, our infrastructure and just to be part of it, bringing these dreams to reality means so much to me,” he said.

The Milestone Event serves as a formal recognition of the academy’s progress and sets a benchmark for talent development across the region.