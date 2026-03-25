Kyrgyz Republic football takes another step forward with FIFA Talent Academy milestone event

Football in the Kyrgyz Republic is being transformed with the help of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS)

FIFA Talent Academies are present in 54 FIFA Member Associations (MAs) across six confederations

Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) has also made excellent use of the FIFA Forward Programme

Football in the Kyrgyz Republic has made significant progress in the last three years since the country joined the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS). Several major infrastructure projects have been launched, and a National Academy has been established which now accommodates four boys’ age groups (2010–2014) and a girls’ team combining three age categories.

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU)’s technical department has been reformed following the appointment of a new technical director and the TDS has played a key role in creating a talent identification system unlike anything previously seen in the country.

In the latest development, the KFU has held a FIFA Talent Academy milestone event at its National Training Centre (NTC) in the capital, Bishkek, with the participation of children from the National Academy.

The event featured a match between Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan in the U-16 Talents Cup, a tournament also including Tajikistan and Kazakhstan with all four teams using players from FIFA Talent Academies. It was attended by the KFU Senior Vice President Nurdin Bukuev as well as FIFA representatives and FIFA Legends including former Bulgaria forward Hristo Stoichkov and FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ winner Claudia Zornoza of Spain.

“For us, the most important goal is to find talented children from all regions of the country and provide them with equal opportunities,” said Mr Bukuev. "Developing promising players is our responsibility. We place special emphasis on expanding the international experience of our young players, improving the training process, creating proper conditions and strengthening the education of coaches and specialists. We are confident our young players will inspire hope for the future and help us achieve our main dream - qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.”

The KFU has also made outstanding use of the FIFA Forward programme, including a comprehensive regeneration project of the NTC to make it the ideal training base for the country’s national teams. A new accommodation building was constructed for up to 100 people while the 1,000-seater stand alongside one of the training pitches was modernised with a roof and four new dressing rooms. The pitches at the sister facility in Osh, the Momunov Academy, were also renovated.

In May 2025, the KFU joined the FIFA Arena project when mini-pitches were installed at two schools in Bishkek.

"This FIFA Talent Academy will build upon these solid foundations," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a video message broadcast at the event. "By utilising your new talent identification system, you are enabling your very best talent to develop their potential to the maximum. I am also delighted to see your National Academy now accommodating four boys’ age groups as well as a combined age-group team for girls."

He added: “With FIFA’s expanded tournaments giving all FIFA Member Associations more opportunities than ever before, I am looking forward to seeing players who have benefitted from your academy represent the Kyrgyz Republic on the world stage.”