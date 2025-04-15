From island dreams to international goals - celebrating the FIFA Talent Academy Aruba Milestone Event

Aruba is home to the first FIFA Talent Academy Milestone Event in the Caribbean

FIFA Talent Coach Programme central to the wider success of the project

“Thereare no limits to what this region can achieve” – FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Aruba has held its first FIFA Talent Academy Aruba Milestone Event, the first to do so in the Caribbean region, highlighting the island nation’s commitment to elite-level player development.

The academy is part of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), which has been introduced in more than 200 Member Associations around the world, providing them with expert guidance to help talented youngsters fulfil their potential.

This milestone in Aruba’s football journey was celebrated with a strong sense of community as the island came together for the FIFA Talent Academy Aruba Milestone Event. The national anthem filled the air, turning the moment into a reminder that true dedication and strategic vision can overcome any challenge, regardless of size.

Aruban Football Association (AVB) president Egbert Lacle, Aruba’s Minister of Kingdom Relations, Education, Youth, Innovation and Sports Gerlien Croes and FIFA Director of Global Football Development Steven Martens attended the event.

For FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the occasion was a testament to the Aruban football community’s “passion” and “vision”. He said: “This is an historic and proud moment, not just for Aruba, but for football across the Caribbean. With the right support, infrastructure, and belief, there are no limits to what this region can achieve. Congratulations to everyone who made this project possible. Big congratulations to President Lacle. Thank you for your dedication to the beautiful game. We at FIFA are proud to support you, today and into the future.”

Through a clear approach framed by the TDS - led by Arsène Wenger - and Talent Coach Programme, Aruba is living proof that small countries can dream big and deliver impactful results. With dedicated leadership, the AVB is building a high-performance culture that could inspire others across the Caribbean.

“We have to thank not only AVB and the Aruban government for their great collaborative work, but also the parents of these players. They are trusting AVB, the FIFA Talent Coach and other coaches to reshape education and daily life so these kids can chase their dreams,” explained Mr Martens. “Whether they make the national team or not, the values they are learning will last a lifetime.”

At the heart of the project is FIFA Talent Coach Chris Beardsley, who, in close collaboration with AVB Technical Director David Abdul and his coaching staff, has gone far beyond tactics and drills to help build a transparent and balanced structure. “The clubs and parents have listened to me; we have created new pathways. We now have success stories, and we leave a sustainable legacy,” he said.

One of those triumphant tales is Zyana Rogers, a 13-year-old participant in the Talent Coach Programme. She made her youth international debut at the Concacaf Girls’ U-15 Championship 2024, claiming the top scorer’s prize and the MVP award. Months later, she was representing Aruba at the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship, playing three matches against opponents up to seven years her senior.

The ultimate dream would be for her to one day help One Happy Island qualify for an official FIFA tournament for the first time.

Being small doesn’t mean you cannot do it Egbert Lacle Aruban Football Association (AVB) president

“Being small doesn’t mean you cannot do it,” said AVB President Lacle. “Thanks to Gianni Infantino and Arsène Wenger for their vision to give equal opportunities to every talent.”

The event ended, but something powerful was left behind — belief. A belief shared by every young player, every coach, every parent watching from the stands: they can dream and they can win.