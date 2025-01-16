Latest news about Talent Development

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - JANUARY 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivers message via video during the FIFA Talent Academy Bahrain Milestone Event on January 16, 2025 in Manama, Bahrain. (Photo by Christophe Viseux - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President praises Bahrain Football Association as FIFA Talent Academy milestone celebrated
16 Jan 2025
FIFA Talent Academy in Bahrain
Technical
FIFA Talent Development Scheme takes major step forward with milestone event at FIFA Talent Academy in Bahrain
16 Jan 2025
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 6: The Technical Leadership Diploma at the Home of FIFA on December 6, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Republic of Ireland
FIFA Member Associations in focus (December 2024)
4 Jan 2025
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 6: The Technical Leadership Diploma at the Home of FIFA on December 6, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Technical
Gianni Infantino congratulates first graduates of FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma
6 Dec 2024
CALI, COLOMBIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Referee Ivana Martincic checks VAR during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 Semifinal between USA and Korea DPR at Estadio Pascual Guerrero on September 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
IFAB
The IFAB’s Annual Business Meeting extends Football Video Support trial
2 Dec 2024
JINJA, UGANDA - JUNE 24: School children take part in the FIFA Football for Schools - Uganda programme on 24 June, 2024 in Jinja, Uganda. (Photo by Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (November 2024)
2 Dec 2024
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 18: FTI QRC Room in the Football Technology & Innovation (FTI) area at MMC on November 18, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Technology & Innovation
FIFA and Hawk-Eye Innovations establish joint venture to further develop football technologies
5 Nov 2024
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 20: Captains Miharu Shinjo of Japan and Gi Mazzotti of Brazil pose with referees Abigail Byrne, Vimarest Diaz, Ainhoa Fernandez and Ceri Williams prior to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group D match between Japan and Brazil at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
Ainhoa Fernández and Vimarest Díaz: from players to referees at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™
4 Nov 2024
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 22: Referee Daiane Caroline Muniz gestures during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group A match between Nigeria and Dominican Republic at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 22, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
Match official appointments for the final day of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™
2 Nov 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 16: FIFA Football for Schools - Jeddah on October 16, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo courtesy of Sultan Photos)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (October 2024)
1 Nov 2024
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - JUNE 24: A detailed view of Adidas Predator boots worn by Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Croatia and Italy at Football Stadium Leipzig on June 24, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
IFAB
IFAB advisory panels review progress in trials aimed at improving participant behaviour in football
29 Oct 2024
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 16: Referee Asaka Koizumi checks the VS for a possible red card during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group B match between Spain and USA at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 16, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
Match officials announced for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ semi-finals
29 Oct 2024
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 20: Referee Jelena Cvetković gestures during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group D match between Zambia and Poland at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
Match officials announced for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ quarter-finals
26 Oct 2024
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 20: Referees Abigail Byrne, Vimarest Diaz, Ainhoa Fernandez and Ceri Williams enter the pitch prior to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group D match between Japan and Brazil at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
Match officials announced for first two FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ quarter-finals
25 Oct 2024
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb, Head of Women’s Refereeing, during a referee training session at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ on October 24th. (Photo by: Eduardo H. López - FIFA)
Refereeing
Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb: “It’s all about supporting women referees to be the best versions of themselves”
24 Oct 2024
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 19: Referee Ghada Mehat reacts during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group B match between Spain and Korea Republic at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™
Match officials announced for final round of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ group stage
22 Oct 2024
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 17: Referee Thi Ly Le gestures during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Zambia at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 17, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
Match officials announced for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Matchday 5
21 Oct 2024
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 16: Referee Shamirah Nabadda reacts during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group B match between Korea Republic and Colombia at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 16, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
Match officials announced for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Matchday 4
20 Oct 2024
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 16: Referee Asaka Koizumi gestures during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group B match between Spain and USA at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 16, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
Match officials announced for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Matchday 3
18 Oct 2024
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 15: Referee Alejandra Quisbert poses for a portrait during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Portrait Session on October 15, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
Referees announced for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Matchday 2
16 Oct 2024
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang on stage during Lenovo’s annual Tech World innovation event on October 15, 2024. (Photo: Lenovo)
President
Gianni Infantino hails landmark partnership between FIFA and Lenovo
15 Oct 2024
Cookie Settings