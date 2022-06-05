FIFA President shows Green Card for the Planet

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has delivered a video message raising a “Green Card for the Planet” to highlight awareness on the protection of the environment. The initiative is linked to World Environment Day - celebrated annually on 5 June - the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for this crucial subject. “As FIFA President, and today, on World Environment Day, I’m asking everyone who loves football and who cares about the environment, to raise FIFA’s Green Card for the Planet,” says Gianni Infantino in his video message. “FIFA is playing its’ part, with our aim to make the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 carbon neutral. So, I call on all of you to raise the FIFA Green Card for the Planet and to record a short message, telling us what you will do to preserve the environment and save our world, and post this message on social media. Let’s engage on this!”