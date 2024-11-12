FIFA and Pacific Islands Forum extend partnership to combat climate change at COP29

FIFA President and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General extend Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2022

Mr Infantino attended COP29 at the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Various heads of state and government stakeholders also met the FIFA President

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has attended the United Nations COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, where FIFA and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) agreed to continue their agreement to work together to combat climate change. Mr Infantino and the PIF Secretary General Baron Waqa, a former President of Nauru, extended a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), first signed during the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha, Qatar, on 1 April 2022, for another four years with the FIFA President saying that it will use the power of football to educate and bring people together.

The partnership with PIF, the premier political intergovernmental organisation representing 18 countries and territories of the Pacific Ocean, will see the two organisations continue working together to enhance awareness of climate change and find ways of ensuring that football development in the region is climate-resilient.

“I am proud and delighted to announce that FIFA and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), in the presence of PIF Secretary General Baron Waqa, have extended our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a further four years,” said Mr Infantino, who visited all eleven of Oceania’s FIFA Member Associations in 2023. “Climate change is an issue that affects us all and is one of the biggest challenges we face. That is particularly true in the Pacific region, which is among those most adversely affected by changes to the earth’s climate. “FIFA is supporting the Oceania FIFA Member Associations in climate-resilient football development and will continue to stand side-by-side with the PIF to help raise the issues directly affecting its members by embracing the unique power of football to educate, to inspire, and to unite the world.”

The FIFA President attended the COP29 summit at the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and also met various heads of state and government stakeholders. The summit is taking place at the Baku Stadium which hosts matches for the Azerbaijan men's national team, staged the UEFA Europa League final 2018/19 and was a venue for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.