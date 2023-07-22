FIFA.com
Explore
Sustainability Report
Back
Foreword by FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström
Sustainability planning and execution
Outputs and impacts
Case studies
After the final whistle
Glossary
Sustainability awareness: leveraging the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ for sustainability awareness
Safeguarding: engaging professional safeguarding officers
Human rights: authentic engagement with First Nations and Māori communities
Environmental sustainability: Football Rewilded – respective place and space
Accessibility: Inclusive initiatives for fans with non‑visible disabilities
Sustainable procurement at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Case studies
Accessibility: Inclusive initiatives for fans with non‑visible disabilities
^
Cookie Settings