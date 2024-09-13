FIFA Foundation Digital Education Programme launches in Africa as Mauritania joins initiative

The FIFA Foundation Digital Education Programme has taken a major step by launching in Africa, with Mauritania the first country on the continent to join this innovative initiative that is focused not only on teaching students how to interact with technology but also on learning critical skills and increasing the career opportunities of schoolchildren globally. The Mauritanian Minister of Education, Ms Houda Babah, joined FIFA Foundation Executive Chairman Mauricio Macri, Mauritanian Football Association President Ahmed Yahya and other dignitaries for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that is the latest landmark in the programme’s development. “This is a historic day and a milestone moment for the FIFA Foundation, the Digital Education Programme and the children of Mauritania,” said Macri after signing the MoU, which aims to positively impact the lives of at least 10,000 Mauritanian schoolchildren aged between six and 12 over the next three years. “With the help of the unique power of football, the FIFA Foundation is committed to the programme’s development and its launch on African soil is a special moment for us all. It is only in its infancy, but we are already starting to see its benefits in other countries. The prospect of what it can bring children in Mauritania is very exciting and the very essence of why the FIFA Foundation created it.”

The scope of the programme extends beyond the realm of computer science, however, as it also promotes social inclusion and educational innovation through activities that link project-based learning, technology and football. The programme leverages students’ passion for football to immerse them in the world of coding, robotics and digital literacy in an engaging and fun way. By bringing football concepts to the classrooms, students are motivated to explore technology while developing problem-solving, creativity and teamwork skills. Hands-on activities such as programming football simulations, building performance-tracking sensors or designing robots for mini football tournaments make the learning experience both interactive and relevant. This approach boosts confidence and fosters curiosity, encouraging students to actively participate in their own learning journey. Ultimately, the programme not only enhances digital literacy but also equips students with the tools and skills they need for future success. The programme also supports countries on their path to closing the digital divide between urban and remote rural communities. The provision of technological equipment such as netbooks and projectors, intensive teacher training and activities to involve families and communities are all key elements financed by the FIFA Foundation to reach the most vulnerable and contribute towards levelling the playing field for these students and triggering their potential. Following its global launch in July 2023 with the signing of an MoU in Belize, where 10,000 children, as well as their teachers and principals, will benefit from the programme over the next three years, in June 2024 Paraguay became the first South American country to join the programme with an estimated reach of over 20,000 students.