FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ quarter-final refereeing teams announced

The quarter-finals will be played on Saturday 11 October and Sunday 12 October

A total of 54 officials, including referees and assistant referees, will oversee the matches in Chile

The Football Video Support (FVS) will be used in the competition

FIFA has announced the refereeing teams for the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™.

Two matches will be played on Saturday 11 October. Spain will face Colombia in the first in Talca at 5pm local time. The match will be refereed by Joe Dickerson from the United States, assisted by his compatriot Logan Brown and William Chow from Costa Rica; the fourth official will be Keylor Herrera, also from Costa Rica.

Later, in Santiago, Mexico and Argentina will face off at 8pm local time. The referee will be Jalal Jayed of Morocco, assisted by his compatriots Lahsen Azgaou and Mostafa Akarkad; João Pinheiro of Portugal will serve as the fourth official.

The United States and Morocco will kick off the day on Sunday 12 December in Rancagua at 5pm local time. Kevin Ortega of Peru will be the referee, assisted by his compatriots Michael Orué and Jesús Sánchez; Darío Herrera of Argentina will be the fourth official.