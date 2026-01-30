Match officials appointed for FIFA Women’s Champions 2026™ final matches

Match officials have been confirmed for the play-off for third place and the final of the FIFA Women’s Champions 2026™ which take place in the Arsenal Stadium in London on Sunday 1 February. The appointed match officials are as follows: Play-off for third place: ASFAR v Gotham FC– 14:45 GMT (15:45 CET)
Referee: Edina ALVES (BRA)
Assistant Referee 1: Neuza BACK (Brazil)
Assistant Referee 2: Fabrini COSTA (Brazil)
Fourth Official: Charly STRAUB (Brazil)
Video assistant referee (VAR): Daiane MUNIZ (Brazil)
Assistant VAR: Salomé DI IORIO (Argentina)
Final: Arsenal Women FC v SC Corinthians – 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET)
Referee: Katia GARCÍA (Mexico)
Assistant Referee 1: Sandra RAMÍREZ (Mexico)
Assistant Referee 2: Karen DÍAZ (Mexico)
Fourth Official: Karen HERNÁNDEZ (Mexico)
Video assistant referee (VAR): Tatiana GUZMÁN (Nicaragua)
Assistant VAR: Diana PÉREZ (Mexico)
The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ marks a groundbreaking new chapter for the women’s club game, with one club set to be crowned the first-ever women’s intercontinental club champions. Tickets remain available, offering fans the chance to be part of a landmark moment in the women’s game. Seats can be secured via FIFA.com/tickets.