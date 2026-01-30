FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026™

Friday 30 January 2026, 18:30
Match officials appointed for FIFA Women’s Champions 2026™ final matches

Match officials have been confirmed for the play-off for third place and the final of the FIFA Women’s Champions 2026™ which take place in the Arsenal Stadium in London on Sunday 1 February. The appointed match officials are as follows: Play-off for third place: ASFAR v Gotham FC– 14:45 GMT (15:45 CET)

  • Referee: Edina ALVES (BRA)

  • Assistant Referee 1: Neuza BACK (Brazil)

  • Assistant Referee 2: Fabrini COSTA (Brazil)

  • Fourth Official: Charly STRAUB (Brazil)

  • Video assistant referee (VAR): Daiane MUNIZ (Brazil)

  • Assistant VAR: Salomé DI IORIO (Argentina)

Final: Arsenal Women FC v SC Corinthians – 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET)

  • Referee: Katia GARCÍA (Mexico)

  • Assistant Referee 1: Sandra RAMÍREZ (Mexico)

  • Assistant Referee 2: Karen DÍAZ (Mexico)

  • Fourth Official: Karen HERNÁNDEZ (Mexico)

  • Video assistant referee (VAR): Tatiana GUZMÁN (Nicaragua)

  • Assistant VAR: Diana PÉREZ (Mexico)

The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ marks a groundbreaking new chapter for the women’s club game, with one club set to be crowned the first-ever women’s intercontinental club champions. Tickets remain available, offering fans the chance to be part of a landmark moment in the women’s game. Seats can be secured via FIFA.com/tickets.

