Match officials appointed for semi-finals of inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™

Twelve match officials selected for mouth-watering encounters at Brentford Stadium on 28 January

Refereeing teams for third-place play-off and final will be announced shortly

Tournament brings together best club from every confederation to compete for title of intercontinental club champions

With the final stage of the maiden FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ almost upon us, the FIFA Referees Committee has appointed 12 match officials to oversee the semi-finals.

The blockbuster bouts for a berth in the final will be held at Brentford Stadium in London on Wednesday, 28 January. At 12:30 GMT (13:30 CET), fans will witness the clash between Concacaf champions Gotham FC, of the United States, and Brazil’s SC Corinthians, the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina titlists. This will be followed at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET) by the contest between the UEFA Women’s Champions League holders, English outfit Arsenal Women FC, and CAF Women’s Champions League 2025 conquerors ASFAR, of Morocco.

“The officials involved are honoured to be taking part in the final stage of this pioneering new competition, which will crown the first FIFA Women’s Champions Cup winners,” said the FIFA Head of Women’s Refereeing, Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb. “We’re thrilled to contribute to the growth of women’s football by showcasing highly skilled match officials from all over the world.”