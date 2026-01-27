Match officials appointed for semi-finals of inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™

Twelve match officials selected for mouth-watering encounters at Brentford Stadium on 28 January
Refereeing teams for third-place play-off and final will be announced shortly
Tournament brings together best club from every confederation to compete for title of intercontinental club champions
With the final stage of the maiden FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ almost upon us, the FIFA Referees Committee has appointed 12 match officials to oversee the semi-finals.
The blockbuster bouts for a berth in the final will be held at Brentford Stadium in London on Wednesday, 28 January. At 12:30 GMT (13:30 CET), fans will witness the clash between Concacaf champions Gotham FC, of the United States, and Brazil’s SC Corinthians, the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina titlists. This will be followed at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET) by the contest between the UEFA Women’s Champions League holders, English outfit Arsenal Women FC, and CAF Women’s Champions League 2025 conquerors ASFAR, of Morocco.
“The officials involved are honoured to be taking part in the final stage of this pioneering new competition, which will crown the first FIFA Women’s Champions Cup winners,” said the FIFA Head of Women’s Refereeing, Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb. “We’re thrilled to contribute to the growth of women’s football by showcasing highly skilled match officials from all over the world.”
The 12 match officials on duty for the semi-finals – comprising four referees, four assistant referees and four video match officials, who hail from seven Member Associations between them – are detailed below. Semi-final 1 Referee: Tess Olofsson (Sweden) Assistant referees: Almira Spahić (Sweden) and Monica Brun Løkkeberg (Norway) Fourth official: Iuliana Demetrescu (Romania) Video assistant referee: Dennis Higler (Netherlands) Assistant video assistant referee: Katalin Kulcsár (Hungary) Semi-final 2 Referee: Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan) Assistant referees: Makoto Bozono (Japan) and Ikki Chihiro (Japan) Fourth official: Lara Lee (Australia) Video assistant referee: Kate Jacewicz (Australia) Assistant video assistant referee: Casey Reibelt (Australia) Following on from the semi-finals, the action moves across town to Arsenal Stadium on Sunday, 1 February, when the inaugural women’s intercontinental club champions will be crowned after the bronze medallists are confirmed. The officials who will take charge of the play-off for third place and the final will be appointed in due course.