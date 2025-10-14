FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ semi-final refereeing teams announced

The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday 15 October in Valparaíso and Santiago de Chile
A total of 54 officials, including referees and assistant referees, have been responsible for overseeing the matches in Chile
The Football Video Support system (FVS) is used throughout the competition
FIFA has announced the refereeing teams for the semi-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™.
On Wednesday 15 October, at 5pm local time, Morocco and France will face each other in Valparaíso. The main referee will be Gustavo Tejera from Uruguay, who will be assisted by his compatriots Carlos Barreiro and Agustín Berisso; the fourth official will be Diego Herrera from Argentina.
Later the same day, at 8pm local time, Argentina and Colombia will face off in Santiago, Chile. The referee will be Portugal's João Pinheiro, accompanied by his compatriots Bruno Jesús and Luciano Maia; Joe Dickerson of the United States will serve as the fourth official.