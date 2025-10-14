FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ semi-final refereeing teams announced

The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday 15 October in Valparaíso and Santiago de Chile

A total of 54 officials, including referees and assistant referees, have been responsible for overseeing the matches in Chile

⁠The Football Video Support system (FVS) is used throughout the competition

FIFA has announced the refereeing teams for the semi-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™.

On Wednesday 15 October, at 5pm local time, Morocco and France will face each other in Valparaíso. The main referee will be Gustavo Tejera from Uruguay, who will be assisted by his compatriots Carlos Barreiro and Agustín Berisso; the fourth official will be Diego Herrera from Argentina.