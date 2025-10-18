FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ final and third-place play-off referees announced

Third place play off will be played on Saturday 18 October, with the final taking place on Sunday 19 October, both in Santiago, Chile

A total of 54 officials, including referees and assistant referees, have been responsible for overseeing the matches in Chile

Football Video Support (FVS) has been used throughout the competition

FIFA has announced the refereeing teams for the final and third-place play-off of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™.

The title match between Argentina and Morocco will take place on Sunday 19 October in Santiago, Chile, kicking off at 8pm local time. The referee will be Maurizio Mariani from Italy, assisted by his compatriots Daniele Bindoni and Alberto Tegoni; the fourth official will be Joe Dickerson of the United States.

"Being appointed to a World Cup final is an immense honour, a great responsibility and a privilege. It is very exciting to have the opportunity to represent our country, knowing that behind every match there are hours, months and years of training, study and preparation," said Mr Mariani.

"This is a moment we are experiencing with deep gratitude and pride, together with my team and the professionals who have supported me throughout my career. It will be the final of a wonderful tournament, in which all the players have given their all and all the teams have brought the passion and culture of their country. We, as FIFA Team One referees, did the same," he added.

Mariani spoke on behalf of the entire refereeing team. "We would like to personally thank Pierluigi Collina and Massimo Busacca for selecting us for this competition and for the final. They provided us with top-level FIFA refereeing instructors, with whom we worked on a daily basis, both on the pitch and in the classroom, to achieve excellence, ensure consistency and create a united team."

The referee also had words of praise for Chile as the host nation. "I will take with me the passion and hospitality of Chile. We had never been here before: it is a beautiful country which, together with its people, leaves an indelible mark," he said

“All the facilities, training grounds, transport and structures that welcomed us were impeccable. It has been an extraordinary experience, full of people, passion, colours, enthusiasm and a desire to celebrate and make a difference. We are ready to contribute to a football match that will be remembered for these same values: respect, fair play and the shared joy of sport.”

The match for third place between Colombia and France will be played on Saturday 18 October, also in Santiago, but at 4pm local time. The referee will be Omar Abdulkadir Artan of Somalia, assisted by Gilbert Cheruiyot of Kenya and Abelmiro Montenegro of São Tomé and Príncipe; the fourth official will be Khalid Al-Turais of Saudi Arabia.