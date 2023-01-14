Match officials appointed for FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™

The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the match officials who will be in charge at the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™. A total of 26 match officials, including 6 referees, 12 assistant referees and 8 video match officials, have been chosen in close cooperation with FIFA's six Confederations. All selected match officials will attend the preparatory seminar starting in Rabat on 27 January. The FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™ will be played from 1 to 11 February 2023. Follow the tournament build-up and news, features, match highlights and more on FIFA+.