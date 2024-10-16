Advisory panels of The IFAB discuss further ways of improving match flow and reducing disruptions in football

Football and Technical Advisory Panels (FAP-TAP) recommend that “Only the captain” guidelines become mandatory protocol in Laws of the Game

Panels discuss updates to video assistant referee (VAR) protocol

Updates provided on use of advanced semi-automated offside technology and ongoing FIFA-led trial of Football Video Support (FVS)

In a virtual meeting of The IFAB’s Football and Technical Advisory Panels (FAP-TAP), chaired by Noel Mooney, Chief Executive of The Football Association of Wales, discussions covered a wide range of topics, with a particular focus on further measures to improve the flow of play and minimise interruptions and time lost.

Following a summary of the Law changes that came into force on 1 July 2025, the experts were informed about the clarification issued earlier this year regarding accidental double touches at penalty kicks, which will be incorporated into the Laws of the Game 2026/27.

After an update on the positive global feedback regarding the successful introduction of the new provisions to prevent goalkeepers from holding the ball for too long (an eight-second time limit coupled with a visual five-second countdown by the referee and a corner kick being awarded in the event of offences), further ways to improve match flow and reduce tempo disruption were discussed. Deliberations included whether the countdown principle could be applied to throw-ins and goal kicks and how to reduce the amount of time lost owing to stoppages caused by injuries and substitutions.

In relation to the video assistant referee (VAR) protocol, it was discussed that, among others, the video match officials (VMO) should have the possibility to intervene when an incorrect second yellow card has been given. A relevant proposal will be submitted to the IFAB’s Annual Business Meeting, which is due to meet on 20 January 2026 in London.

FAP-TAP noted that the roll-out of the “Only the captain” guidelines had been widely welcomed, helping to foster more respectful interactions between referees and players, while enhancing the overall image of the game. While the guidelines are currently optional, FAP-TAP recommended that they become a mandatory protocol in the Laws of the Game, thereby giving competitions sufficient time to prepare.

FAP-TAP was updated on the ongoing trial of an alternative offside concept and were invited to share their views on whether any changes to the Law were necessary. They were asked to consider whether the main objective should be to reduce marginal offside decisions in modern football to promote more attacking play. The members agreed that the issue required further analysis and additional trials before any decisions could be made.

Football Video Support 01:12

They also received updates on developments in advanced semi-automated offside technology and on the ongoing FIFA-led trial of Football Video Support (FVS), both of which have been successfully implemented at FIFA competitions. Furthermore, FAP-TAP was informed about the current trials with referees wearing body cameras at both professional and grassroots levels.