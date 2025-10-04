FIFA World Cup 2030 ™ takes centre stage as Gianni Infantino meets South American delegation

FIFA President holds talks with the heads of state of Paraguay and Uruguay, together with confederation and national associations presidents

Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will stage one match each at the FIFA World Cup 2030™ as part of the tournament’s unique centenary celebration

Meeting takes place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met senior representatives of the three South American countries - Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay - that will stage matches as part of the unique centenary celebration of the FIFA World Cup™ in 2030. To mark the 100th anniversary of the first FIFA World Cup in Uruguay in 1930, a single match at the 2030 tournament will be played in each member of the South American trio with Morocco, Portugal and Spain the co-hosts for the remaining games.

“I was honoured to meet Paraguay President Santiago Peña and Uruguay President Yamandú Orsi, along with CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez, as well as Argentinian Football Association President Claudio Tapia, Paraguayan Football Association President Robert Harrison and Uruguayan Football Association President Ignacio Alonso in New York today,” said the FIFA President, who was accompanied by FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström at the meeting which took place United Nations General Assembly High-level week 2025. “We spoke about uniting the world in their beautiful countries at the centenary celebration matches of the FIFA World Cup 2030,” Mr Infantino added. “It was heartening to see them share the same vision for honouring the legacy of our game while celebrating the present and inspiring future generations, as I also congratulated them on their nations' qualification to next year's FIFA World Cup.” The decision to establish the unprecedented format for the 2030 tournament was taken by consensus when all 211 FIFA Member Associations met for an Extraordinary FIFA Congress held virtually in December 2024. Mr Infantino expressed his confidence that both the governmental and footballing authorities across the three countries would ensure the tournament landmark will be celebrated in style.

“Under their leadership, football has seen great progress and continues to provide opportunities for young people,” the FIFA President said. “Together, we will ensure the football-loving people of these nations – and the entire South American continent – are treated to something special in 2030.” The opening game will be held in the Estadio Centenario in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo where the very first FIFA World Cup final was played on 30 July 1930 with the hosts defeating Argentina 4-2.

The President of Uruguay, Yamandú Orsi, said the opening match will honour the history of football and celebrate the heritage of the FIFA World Cup. “It’s an honour. It’s a recognition of what those people came up with 100 years ago, but at the same time it’s a way of understanding that football, which is so important in the culture of the River Plate region and South America, is more than a sport and a competition – it’s in our DNA,” said Mr Orsi. “It’s true that the sport is evolving, and that technology is moving forward, but there is also the recognition of a history that fills us with pride and honours us.”

