FIFA World Cup 2030™ plans central as Gianni Infantino meets Royal Spanish Football Federation President

“It was a real pleasure to meet the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Rafael Louzán, in Miami. He has shown his great passion and love for the game during a long career, and now as the leader of football in his country, he is transmitting that enthusiasm and experience positively across Spanish football,” said Mr Infantino of Mr Louzán, who was elected on 16 December 2024 having previously served as the Royal Galician Football Federation (RFGF) President and RFEF Vice President. “Spain’s recent achievements across all age categories in both the women’s and men’s game are well-documented, and I’m sure President Louzán and his team will build on those successes. They will also have a fundamental role as we move towards 2030 and the unique centenary celebration of the FIFA World Cup. I know the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Spain – along with fellow co-hosts Morocco and Portugal – will make it a truly unforgettable festival of football and we will work with them every step of the way.” The reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup™ champions have been one of the dominant forces in both the men’s and women’s game over the last two decades, and the country’s senior teams will be contenders to lift the trophy at the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. Spain, however, has not staged a global FIFA tournament since the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ in 1996. The European country also hosted the 1992 Olympic Football Tournament having provided the stage for the 24-team 1982 FIFA World Cup™. Mr Louzán said he had told President Infantino the RFEF are open to welcoming the world at other FIFA tournaments after the 2030 showpiece. “We discussed topics regarding this FIFA World Cup and we made it clear that we’re fully committed to working together towards the best possible organisation of this FIFA World Cup, where we’ll celebrate 100 years since the first FIFA World Cup was played. Consequently, it will be really important,” said Mr Louzán. “Secondly, we talked about Spain’s availability, since we haven’t held any events over the last two decades, not counting the 2030 FIFA World Cup. But Spain is at FIFA’s disposal so we can organise big events on a global scale with FIFA. We’re talking about FIFA national team tournaments like futsal and beach soccer. We have everything needed to organise such events.”