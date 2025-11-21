FIFA World Cup 2026™ play-off matches “make your nations dream” says Gianni Infantino

Draws for the Play-Off Tournament and European Play-Off took place at the Home of FIFA

Twenty-two teams involved with the final six places at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ up for grabs

FIFA President tells teams that “you make your nations dream”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino took part in the draws for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament and European Play-Off and told the 22 teams involved that they were allowing their countries to dream.

Firstly, six teams from five confederations will take part in the Play-Off Tournament in March 2026 with two places up for grabs of the subsequent FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“I wish you the very, very best of luck in the draw, and then, of course, in the matches as well. You make your nations dream, you make your people dream, you make your children dream,” the FIFA President said before the draw at the Home of FIFA in Zürich, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, 16 teams will take part in the European Play-Off, also to be played in March 2026.

“As you know, we increased the number of participants to this (FIFA) World Cup and the number of European participants as well,” Mr Infantino said. “From 13, we moved to 16, so there will be three European teams more and that's why the 16 here... are very happy, I'm sure, to be here because your dream and the country's dream is still alive.”