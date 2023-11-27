Gianni Infantino: FIFA World Cup 2026™ has 'exceeded all expectations'

FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells Trump Tower reception guests that FIFA World Cup 2026™ is "the greatest human, social and cultural event that mankind has ever witnessed"

More than 6.6 million fans have attended matches, making this the best-attended FIFA World Cup™ in history

U.S. President Donald Trump says competition has been “a tournament like no other”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has declared that the FIFA World Cup 2026™ has surpassed every expectation set for it and has been the “greatest FIFA World Cup of all time”.

Speaking at a reception hosted at Trump Tower in New York, Mr Infantino praised the United States for their role in the success of the record-breaking tournament.

“By all means, this (FIFA) World Cup has exceeded all expectations,” the FIFA President told the gathering, which included FIFA Council members, representatives of FIFA Member Associations from around the world, as well as numerous FIFA Legends.

“This has not just been – and is not just – the greatest (FIFA) World Cup of all time. It is the greatest human, social and cultural event that mankind has ever witnessed and seen, and we are all part of it, and for this I thank you very much, Mr President,” Mr Infantino said in comments directed to President Trump.

“Full stadiums, seven million people in the stadiums, tens of millions in the cities in America, in Canada, in Mexico, billions in front of their TV,” added the FIFA President ahead of Sunday’s final between Argentina and Spain at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Total attendance across FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached 6,665,825, already surpassing the combined total of the 2018 and 2022 editions (6,436,020) and eclipsing the previous single-tournament record of 3,587,538, set at USA 1994.

Average attendance stands at 65,351 per match, with a stadium occupancy rate of 99.7%, the highest in FIFA World Cup™ history.

President Trump echoed the FIFA President's assessment of the tournament. “This has been the most successful sporting event, maybe in the history of the world. It's been amazing,” he said.

“This has been a tournament like no other, filled with fierce competition, unforgettable moments. This has really brought the world together. The 2026 FIFA World Cup has broken almost every record imaginable. This is the largest World Cup in history by far, by many times, actually, welcoming 16 additional teams.”

President Trump also highlighted the attendance and viewership figures. “This has been by far the most-attended tournament in history. And that's the history of all sports. By the time the final whistle sounds on Sunday, nearly six billion (television) viewers will have watched this (FIFA) World Cup. That's a record by many, many times over.”

He closed his remarks by congratulating the competing nations. “I want to congratulate every team that made the 2026 (FIFA) World Cup, one of the all-time greatest sporting events in history,” he said, wishing Argentina and Spain good luck ahead of the final.

On Saturday, France face England in the bronze medal match in Miami, before Argentina meet Spain in the final in New York New Jersey and the FIFA President said that would be a special occasion.

“One country will be the world champion, but the world has already won, America has won, FIFA has won, and uniting the world in such a way as we did this summer, giving unforgettable experiences and memories to millions, to billions of people all over the world is something that we will take with us and cherish forever,” said Mr Infantino.