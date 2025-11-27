FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ heralds new era says Gianni Infantino

Portugal seal maiden title at end of first 48-team tournament

Expanded format and annual cycle increase opportunities globally

“Football has won” says FIFA President Gianni Infantino

The inaugural edition of the expanded FIFA U-17 World Cup™, held in Qatar and featuring 48 teams, has been hailed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino as an overwhelming success, signalling a transformative period for global youth football.

Portugal won the title for the first time in their history with a 1-0 victory over Austria at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Italy took the bronze with a penalty shoot-out win over Brazil after the play-off for third place ended goalless.

“(It was) a great competition, the first FIFA Under-17 World Cup with 48 countries participating, 104 matches. Congratulations to Portugal who won against Austria in the final. Parabéns Portugal, world champion of Under-17,” said Mr Infantino.

“(We had) a full stadium here at Al Khalifa, 40,000 spectators for a thrilling final but a fantastic competition throughout. Congratulations to Austria for the silver medal and to Italy for the bronze medal. Brazil number four.

“(It has been) a great competition. Qatar has been a fantastic host as always. And football has won.”

The first-ever 48-team event organised by FIFA marks the dawn of a more inclusive era for youth competition and has moved into a new, annual cycle. The primary motivation for this expansion was to encourage every FIFA Member Association (MA) to prioritise and invest in youth development systems and education.

Furthermore, FIFA aimed to ensure that every generation of talented players receives the vital opportunity to play at a global level. Research indicated that international experience gained at 17 years of age is crucial for development.

By hosting the event annually, FIFA is guaranteeing competitive experience for players who, at 16 and 17, possess the fundamental tools required to advance their careers.

The 48-team format meant that approximately 25% of the world participated in the event, with teams representing all six confederations competing in Qatar.

The tournament offered an incredible global stage, giving five teams – El Salvador, Fiji, Republic of Ireland, Uganda, and Zambia – their FIFA U-17 World Cup™ debut. The tournament provides an invaluable experience for developing nations, allowing nations like New Caledonia and Fiji to measure themselves against those with a significant footballing heritage.

The compact hosting concept in Qatar, utilising top-level facilities like the Aspire Zone, transformed the event into a football festival. Teams were deliberately housed together, sometimes with 11 teams from four confederations or 10 teams from all six confederations sharing accommodation. This setup fostered cultural exchange and friendships among players.

Spectators enjoyed a family-friendly atmosphere, with cultural activities and affordable Day Pass tickets granting access to multiple matches held daily.

Overall, the expanded FIFA U-17 World Cup™ has successfully delivered on its promise to raise the standards of youth development, increase global participation, and provide an unforgettable experience for the next generation of football stars.