Gianni Infantino visits the ‘heart’ of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA President visits the Tournament Operations Centre (TOC) in Miami ahead of the start of FIFA World Cup 2026™

TOC is the central coordination hub for all tournament-wide operations across 16 host cities and more than 500 official sites

A new Intelligent Command Centre (ICC), developed with FIFA’s official technology partner Lenovo, integrates live data across all functional areas into a single platform

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Tournament Operations Center (TOC) in Miami a week before the tournament starts, meeting the staff responsible for coordinating the complex operations across the greatest show on planet.

During his tour, Mr Infantino paid tribute to the work already underway and described the high-tech centre as fundamental to the success of the tournament. While often known as the ‘engine room’ of the FIFA World Cup, the FIFA President suggested another monicker for the operation.

“I prefer to call it the heart of the FIFA World Cup,” the FIFA President said. “You’re really at the core, at the heart of this FIFA World Cup. You are in charge of co-ordinating everything, and making sure that everything works seamlessly, smoothly, perfectly.”

TOC is the central coordination hub for all FIFA World Cup 2026™ operations. It serves as the connecting point between FIFA leadership, the 16 Host Cities, and more than 600 official sites across Canada, Mexico and the United States, with around 5,000 FIFA Workforce deployed across the tournament footprint.

TOC's core purpose is to ensure consistency and coherence across what is an inherently decentralised operation. It brings together representatives from all functional areas – including operations, communications, commercial, ticketing, security and technology – in a single space, enabling rapid, point-to-point decision-making when time-critical issues arise. It collects and distributes tournament-wide information, tracks and resolves incidents, escalates risks to senior leadership, and acts as the central decision-support layer above venue level.

Inside the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Tournament Operations Centre (TOC) 02:33

The layout of the TOC is strategically designed, supporting functional areas to work collaboratively and efficiently, so representatives from Team Services, Competition Management, and Media Operations are seated together, enabling them to support all their stakeholders more seamlessly.

On the walls of TOC are giant screens showcasing information such as weather forecasts, the travel movements of the competing teams, key calendar events and social media feeds, ensuring that a centralised perspective of the tournament operations is maintained. The location of tournament accredited workforce, team delegates, match officials, and guests are also monitored, ensuring that there’s a real-time snapshot of where people are.

Mr Infantino acknowledged the scale and complexity of the operation, with FIFA staff working across such a large territory and urged TOC staff to approach their responsibilities with a human-centred, solution-oriented mindset – values he described as essential to delivering a tournament that would be open and welcoming for fans and visitors from around the world.

“Deal with everything that comes on your table using your heart, your brain and really a service-oriented mindset and a solution-oriented mindset,” he said.

The FIFA World Cup’s Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi, who leads the TOC, explained that the facility acts as the nerve centre for the entire tournament, enabling rapid co-ordination across all functional areas and ensuring consistency of experience regardless of location.

"The main advantage is to have people in one place,” he said. “So, everyone who’s concerned, everyone who’s a decision-maker, everyone who needs to collate information and align between the different functional areas, is in one place. And if you have time-critical decisions to make, that is absolutely vital.

“You can jump on a (video) call, but it's not the same, as we all know. So, everyone can gather together, if we have a crisis somewhere, people can meet and take quick decisions. So, it's basically having everyone here and having the right information here in one place as well.”

A key innovation for FIFA World Cup 2026™ is the Intelligent Command Centre (ICC), developed in partnership with FIFA’s official technology partner Lenovo. The ICC integrates data from many functional areas into a single platform – the Tournament Cockpit – accessible on laptops, tablets, phones and the large screens that line the walls of the TOC.

"What we did here at the TOC is, together with our colleagues at Lenovo, who have been instrumental in bringing this to life, we have created information systems that pull data from all sorts of sources. Every functional area has its own databases, their own systems. And in the past, they were not automatically connected, (but) now many of these systems are integrated in what we call the ‘Tournament Cockpit,” added the Chief Operating Officer of the FIFA World Cup.

Looking ahead to the weeks to come, Mr Schirgi set out the objectives he hopes the TOC will achieve across the duration of the tournament.

"The objective of the TOC is clear. It’s really to have a more integrated and seamless operation across all our 600 official sites that we have across the three countries and to really be able to coordinate and make the right decisions. That is the intention of the TOC and if we can achieve that, obviously, it’s going to be a huge success."