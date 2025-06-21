Football Federation of Timor-Leste President discusses new stadium with Gianni Infantino

Nilton Gusmão was elected President of the Football Federation of Timor-Leste (FFTL) in January 2025

New stadium would be “great news” for Timor-Leste, Mr Gusmão says

Timor-Leste will enter FIFA Women’s World Cup™ qualification for the first time

Timor-Leste’s need for a stadium to host their national team matches was at the centre of discussions between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the President of the country’s football federation at the FIFA Executive Football Summit 2025 in Miami, United States.

Nilton Gusmão, elected President of the Football Federation of Timor-Leste (FFTL) in January 2025, said he hoped funding from the FIFA Forward programme could be used to embark upon the construction of a new stadium in the capital, Dili.

Concurrently, FIFA is working with the FFTL on two ongoing Forward projects. The first involves the installation of artificial pitches and floodlights at the FFTL Technical Centre, with a total project value of USD 1.85 million. This includes the construction of one full-size artificial pitch, two mini-pitches, and floodlights with different intensities. Once completed, the project will be rolled out across the Timor-Leste football community, including the domestic league, national teams, grassroots programs, and other football activities.

The second project pertains to the construction of a mini-grandstand and related facilities to complement the pitches.

In recent times, Timor-Leste have played their men’s national team home matches across the Southeast Asian region because the country does not have a suitable venue for international football. They hosted their most recent match, an AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Maldives, in Darwin, Australia, on 10 June 2025.

“This meeting is extremely important for the FFTL. We have discussed FIFA’s support regarding FIFA Forward, because we are thinking [about having] our own stadium in Dili, and the President committed to help [the] Timor-Leste Football Federation to build this stadium together with our government,” Mr Gusmão said.

“So, I think this is great news for everyone in Timor-Leste. Hopefully we can have, as soon as possible, this stadium in our country. So, this is the main discussion that we [had] with the President and it [was] a very important meeting.”

The meeting took place ahead of Timor-Leste's first participation in qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup™. They face Iraq on 23 June in an AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 qualifier which in turn serves as the pathway to the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™, before playing Thailand, India and Mongolia.

“I was delighted to welcome the newly elected President of the FFTL, Nilton Gusmaõ to Miami to discuss a variety of topics, with a special focus on the football infrastructure and the possibility of constructing a new stadium, supported by FIFA Forward funds,” Mr Infantino said.