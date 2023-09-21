FIFA.com
Thursday 21 September 2023, 09:15
Progress and development the key themes as FIFA President meets President of Senegal

  • Gianni Infantino meets President of Senegal Macky Sall in New York

  • Collaboration on football’s sustainable development on the agenda

  • Meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has emphasised the importance of commitment to continued football development in a meeting with the President of Senegal Macky Sall on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Senegal has actively engaged with the FIFA Forward programme in recent years, implementing FIFA’s investment tools for localised impact on society through football development in the country.

The population of the West African nation were united in passion and joy when Senegal reached the Round of 16 at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️, which came in the same year as their maiden continental success in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

“It was great to meet the President of Senegal, Mr Macky Sall, to discuss FIFA's collaboration with his beautiful country on using football's popularity to uplift lives and advocate for social awareness,” said President Infantino. “I witnessed the passion for football in the country when I visited last year and look forward to seeing more girls and boys have the chance to live their dreams through football in the near future.”

Mr Infantino attended the official inauguration of the Stade de Senegal in Diamniadio in February 2022 and provided an opening address, while the President of Senegal has provided his support to FIFA in advocating social awareness campaigns of important issues through football.

