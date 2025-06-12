FIFA.com
Thursday 12 June 2025, 23:00
President

FIFA President visits referees training camp and welcomes ‘Team One’ to the United States

  • A total of 117 match officials will oversee the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

  • FIFA President addresses officials at referee’s training camp in Miami

  • Referees are “a role model for so many people”, Gianni Infantino says

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has personally welcomed the 117 referees, assistant referees and video match officials overseeing the inaugural edition of the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™, telling "Team One" that they will become a part of football history.

"I’m very happy to be here at the headquarters of Team One," he said during a visit to the referees' training camp in Miami, United States. “Team One, one and only. The best team: the first team that enters the pitch for any match.” "For us in FIFA, for all of us, for all of you in Team One of FIFA, it is truly a special occasion. It is a historic occasion. We are, and you are, writing history here. One hundred and seventeen match officials from 41 different countries participating in the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ match officials

The tournament kicks off on Saturday, 14 June when Inter Miami CF face Al Ahly FC at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the first of 63 matches that will ultimately decide the first true global FIFA club world champions, who will be crowned on Sunday 13 July 2025 in New York New Jersey. The match officials were selected by the FIFA Referees Committee following a thorough preparation process that included seminars with FIFA referees from all six confederations. "You are a role model for so many people, so many children, so many girls, so many boys around the world who look at you and are impressed like I am (with) what you are doing," said the FIFA President, who was welcomed by the Chairman of the FIFA Referee Committee, Pierluigi Collina, and Director of Refereeing, Massimo Busacca.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Chairman of FIFA's Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina

"Use this opportunity, use this occasion, give your best, do your best, be focused, be concentrated, but always remember that we are in football. Football is the best, not just the best sport in the world, just the best thing in the world. "Every second is worth remembering and these will be stories that you will tell your children, the children of your children, and your friends and everyone for the next 100 years," the FIFA President added.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 11: FIFA Referee Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina during the FIFA Referee Media Day at Miami Dade College Kendall Campus on June 11, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
REFEREEING
“A new experience”: Pierluigi Collina talks about refereeing innovations at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Related Topics
RefereeingOrganisationPresidentUSACONCACAF
Cookie Settings