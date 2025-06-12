FIFA President visits referees training camp and welcomes ‘Team One’ to the United States

A total of 117 match officials will oversee the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

FIFA President addresses officials at referee’s training camp in Miami

Referees are “a role model for so many people”, Gianni Infantino says

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has personally welcomed the 117 referees, assistant referees and video match officials overseeing the inaugural edition of the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™, telling "Team One" that they will become a part of football history.

"I’m very happy to be here at the headquarters of Team One," he said during a visit to the referees' training camp in Miami, United States. “Team One, one and only. The best team: the first team that enters the pitch for any match.” "For us in FIFA, for all of us, for all of you in Team One of FIFA, it is truly a special occasion. It is a historic occasion. We are, and you are, writing history here. One hundred and seventeen match officials from 41 different countries participating in the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup."

The tournament kicks off on Saturday, 14 June when Inter Miami CF face Al Ahly FC at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the first of 63 matches that will ultimately decide the first true global FIFA club world champions, who will be crowned on Sunday 13 July 2025 in New York New Jersey. The match officials were selected by the FIFA Referees Committee following a thorough preparation process that included seminars with FIFA referees from all six confederations. "You are a role model for so many people, so many children, so many girls, so many boys around the world who look at you and are impressed like I am (with) what you are doing," said the FIFA President, who was welcomed by the Chairman of the FIFA Referee Committee, Pierluigi Collina, and Director of Refereeing, Massimo Busacca.