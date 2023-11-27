FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with Brazil’s Minister of Sport at threshold of historic period

Brazil Minister of Sport Paulo Henrique Cordeiro was in Miami, United States, to discuss the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™ and next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Brazil

Brazil progress toward hosting the 10th FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first in South America, was enhanced this week with the passage of federal legislation

The Brazilian men will seek their record sixth FIFA World Cup™ starting on 13 June when they face Morocco in New York New Jersey

As Brazil eagerly prepares to take two historic turns under the global spotlight, FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with Brazil’s Minister of Sport, Paulo Henrique Cordeiro, in Miami, United States. The meeting focused on the Seleção’s pursuit of a sixth star at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™, and the significant recent progress made toward hosting the eagerly anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

Football permeates Brazilian culture, and few nations can match the famed South American nation’s commitment, fervour and impact on the sport. The next 13 months will add another significant chapter to Brazil’s football lore.

“I was pleased to meet Brazil's Minister of Sport, Paulo Henrique Cordeiro, to discuss sport's role in society, his nation's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and welcoming the world as hosts of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup,” Mr Infantino said. “As the only team to play in every edition of the FIFA World Cup, Brazil will once again spread joy and bring great passion, emotion, and colour to North America before showcasing its incredible football culture next year, when it becomes the first South American nation to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

As the FIFA President and Minister met, Brazil’s men’s national team were gearing up for an electric FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Morocco on 13 June in New York New Jersey. Millions of Brazilians have very fond memories of the last FIFA World Cup™ staged in North America. Back in 1994, the dynamic duo of Romário and Bebeto – along with a rugged defence – sparked the Seleção to their fourth crown. Under renowned coach Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil has high hopes of returning to the football summit next month.

Brazil’s pervasive love for the beautiful game, which has produced so many legends and champions, then will provide a colourful stage for a groundbreaking FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027. Latin and South America represent an exciting frontier for the women’s game, which is exploding in popularity. And while Brazil – whose team reached the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in 2007 and claimed Olympic silver two years ago – has set the standard, next year’s tournament will turbocharge women’s football domestically and across the continent.

“Minister (Cordeiro) shared positive updates on preparations, in collaboration with the government and (the Brazilian Football Association), to provide a platform for women's football to shine, while helping FIFA continue to facilitate the long-term growth of the game in the nation and globally,” said the FIFA President added. “Thank you, Minister, for your time, collaborative spirit, and input as we approach an important juncture for football in the Americas.”

A key milestone in those preparations was reached on 2 June, as the Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ratified the General Law for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027, a piece of national legislation that establishes and codifies the mechanisms necessary to host the tournament. These include measures related to operational organisation, trademark protection, delegation reception, accreditation and other necessary protocols. In addition, the law takes the poignant step of recognising and compensating the pioneering players who represented Brazil at the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1991 and the 1988 International Women’s Football Tournament, an invitational test event held in China PR.

“On behalf of the Brazilian government and the Brazilian people, I thank you for this opportunity of speaking to FIFA and to President (Gianni) Infantino about matters related to the (FIFA) Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil, which will be the biggest and best (FIFA) Women's World Cup in history,” Mr Cordeiro said.

“We talked about regulations – the rules that will apply to the FIFA Women's World Cup. These are several laws and regulations, ranging from the management of the personnel involved in the events, to the occupation of venues designated for the (FIFA Women’s) World Cup, tax-related issues, among other special regulatory requirements,” the Minister continued. “We’re here precisely to discuss these matters and deliver the message from President Lula, the Brazilian Government, the Brazilian people, and the Ministry of Sports that Brazil, alongside FIFA, is committed to successfully delivering this highly anticipated event for everyone.”