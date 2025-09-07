FIFA President Gianni Infantino honoured on visit to Reggio Calabria

Mr Infantino is made an honorary citizen of Reggio Calabria, Italy, where his father was born

The FIFA President receives the Granillo Award for his career achievements so far at a ceremony in the southern Italian city

Takes part in a charity football match alongside FIFA Legends and FIFA World Cup™ winners

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been made an honorary citizen of Reggio Calabria and has also received an award to recognise his career achievements on a visit to the southern Italy city. Mr Infantino was awarded the honorary citizenship of the city where his father, Vincenzo, hails from, and that he visited frequently as a child. Following a unanimous vote by the City Council of Reggio Calabria, the FIFA President had the honour confirmed during the official ceremony held inside the council’s headquarters, the Palazzo San Giorgio. "In recognition of his extraordinary dedication to the promotion and development of football as a universal tool for unity, educational growth and promotion of the values of loyalty, friendship and mutual respect, and under his leadership, FIFA has promoted global sports projects with a particular focus on young people, vulnerable communities, social inclusion and the protection of women," said Giuseppe Falcomatà, the mayor of Reggio Calabria. "The city recognises Gianni Infantino, whose roots lie in our land, as an example of passion, sacrifice and a strong sense of belonging. His constant support and solidarity towards our sporting community further strengthen the bond between the FIFA President and our city."

“Two weeks ago, I was at the White House meeting President Trump. One week ago, I was in Mexico City meeting the President of Mexico. But today just feels different,” Mr Infantino said after receiving his certificate of honorary citizenship. “If I have been able to do everything that I have done, and everything that I’m going to do, it’s thanks to my father, to my mother, to this region, to this city, to all these values that you’ve just mentioned: that drive to do things, to dream, and to just try. And you begin to aim even higher once you have started to accomplish things.”

Later in the day, Mr Infantino received the Granillo Award for what he has accomplished so far during his career in football. Established in 2019 and dedicated to the legendary president of the city’s premier football club, the FIFA President follows FIFA World Cup 2006™ winner and iconic former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in being nominated for the award. “Oreste Granillo was a great man of sport and an outstanding President of Reggina,” said the FIFA President after receiving the honour from Oreste Granillo’s daughter, Maria Stella Granillo. “Receiving the award named in his honour, from the hands of his daughter Maria Stella, brought me particular joy. Another truly memorable part of my visit to Reggio Calabria.”

After becoming FIFA President in 2016, Mr Infantino immediately began work restoring the organisation’s reputation in the aftermath of major corruption scandals. He has since overseen a major expansion of FIFA tournaments across all age categories and a significant increase in revenue, which has fuelled unprecedented football development across the 211 FIFA Member Associations via the FIFA Forward programme. He has also guided world football’s governing body into collaboration with several organisations, notably those under the United Nations umbrella, to harness the unique power of football to effect positive social change. To round off an emotional day, Mr Infantino took to the pitch in front of some 15,000 fans at the city’s Stadio Oreste Granillo to take part in a charity game that featured a number of high-profile Italian players, including the 1994 FIFA World Cup runner-up Roberto Baggio and 2006 winner Francesco Totti.