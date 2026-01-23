FIFA Arena boost in Morocco as agreement signed for 30 mini-pitches

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and OCP Group leadership joined by Moroccan football and government representatives in signing landmark deal

OCP Group, a global leader in plant nutrition and phosphate ‑ based solutions, to support installation of 30 FIFA Arena mini-pitches across Morocco

FIFA Arena aims to establish at least 1,000 mini-pitches near schools in underprivileged areas worldwide by FIFA Congress 2031

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has signed an agreement with the Royal Moroccan Football Association, the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports of the Kingdom of Morocco, and OCP Group, a global leader in plant nutrition and phosphate‑based solutions. Under the agreement, OCP Group will support the installation of 30 FIFA Arena mini-pitches across the North African country.

The FIFA Arena project was officially launched by Mr Infantino at the 75th FIFA Congress in Asunción, Paraguay, in May 2025 in response to a pledge he himself made at the International Summit on Sports for Sustainable Development in Paris in July 2024.

The first FIFA Arena pitch in Morocco was inaugurated in Meknes on 5 November 2025 as the country became the fourth in Africa and the 12th worldwide to join the programme. With the agreement, the OCP Group will help accelerate the rollout of the initiative nationwide.

“I am delighted to share that FIFA has signed an agreement that will facilitate the installation of 30 FIFA Arena mini-pitches in Morocco,” said Mr Infantino of the signing ceremony at the FIFA Africa Office in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, in advance of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 final.

“I am thankful to Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and FIFA Council member, Mohamed Saad Berrada, Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports of the Kingdom of Morocco, and Mostafa Terrab, Chairman & CEO of OCP Group, for collaborating with FIFA on this special project.”

With the goal of installing a minimum of 1,000 mini-pitches globally by the time of the 2031 FIFA Congress, FIFA Arena seeks to establish artificial playing surfaces near schools in underprivileged neighbourhoods to improve access to football for all. By November 2025, 59 of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations had already joined the programme.

Mr Infantino added: “Designed to provide safe, sustainable access to our beautiful game, we hope to make an impact together on local communities that goes beyond the pitch and supports ambition, hope, and provides opportunities for the youth to learn through football.”

In addition to overseeing the installation of the mini-pitches, world football’s governing body also supplies footballs, bibs and training materials and collaborates closely with the FIFA Football for Schools project to ensure that each mini-pitch supports meaningful football activities from day one.