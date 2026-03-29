FIFA President attends re-opening of Mexico City Stadium

Gianni Infantino attended the stadium re-opening followed by Mexico v Portugal friendly

Iconic stadium has been renovated ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Pelé and Diego Maradona enjoyed their finest FIFA World Cup™ moments at the stadium

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has attended the official reopening of the Mexico City Stadium, as the historic arena, where Pelé and Diego Maradona both enjoyed their finest FIFA World Cup™ moments, prepares to host the tournament for a record third time.

The stadium will stage five matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, including the opening game between Mexico and South Africa on 11 June, and has undergone extensive renovation ahead of the tournament – the biggest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever played, with 48 teams for the first time.

Mr Infantino was present as the stadium was reinaugurated with a friendly between Mexico – who will co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside Canada and the United States – and Portugal.

“It was a pleasure to be at the Mexico City Stadium, a true cathedral of football, as it reopens following its modernisation,” he said. “Most special of all was sharing this moment with the passionate fans in Mexico City. I know the Mexican national team will receive incredible support here. It feels truly special to be back.”

Since its opening in 1966, the stadium has become known as one of the most iconic in the world, playing host to the FIFA World Cup in 1970 and 1986 when it was known as the Estadio Azteca.

The venue was the stage for Pelé’s third and final FIFA World Cup, when 100,000 watched Brazil defeat Italy 4-1 in 1970. Maradona won his FIFA World Cup title at the stadium too, orchestrating a 3-2 victory for Argentina over West Germany in the 1986 final, having previously scored the “Goal of the Century” in the quarter-final against England.

Recently completed, the remodel represents the first major renovation since the stadium’s inauguration. With a focus on fan experience, sustainability and pitch quality, the venue used design elements and technology to pay homage to its history while being ready for the present.