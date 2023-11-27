Gianni Infantino says FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be “an unforgettable experience” as kick-off approaches

“Preparations are going actually extremely well…the excitement is really building,” the FIFA President said

Opening game of first 48-team FIFA World Cup™ kicks off on 11 June

Seven million fans are expected to attend the tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ co-hosts, Canada, Mexico and the United States, are “working tirelessly” to ensure “everyone has an unforgettable experience,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said with less than a month to go until the tournament. Details of the world-renowned artists performing at the opening ceremonies in each of the three host countries were revealed earlier this month and new grass pitches in the various FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums are also currently being installed. The Host Cities and Team Base Camps dotted across the three host countries are also putting the finishing touches to their plans as the countdown continues to the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ ever.

“Preparations are going actually extremely well. The excitement is really building. We have been waiting for this and for the kick-off very soon for some years, so it's time that it starts,” said Mr Infantino with the first match kicking off in Mexico City on 11 June when Mexico host South Africa. “We get the three host countries engaged with this great, unique sporting event, the biggest sporting event in the history of our world. All 16 Host Cities are working tirelessly to make sure that, for the fans, everything is in place. There are FIFA Fan Festivals and public viewings all over the three countries. Every mayor, every governor, every leader in these countries is engaged, and engaging to make sure that everyone has an unforgettable experience.” Over six million fans are expected to attend the tournament with six billion around the world engaging across its 104 matches.

“We are ready to open the doors to the world, to welcome the world to Canada, Mexico and the United States,” said the FIFA President, who highlighted FIFA’s partnership with global sports platform Fanatics that will bring the tournament closer to supporters than ever ahead of the final in New York New Jersey on 19 July. “We are working as well with Fanatics, and from 16 to 19 July, we will be present at the Javits Center, for the Fanatics (Fest). And actually, something very new, the FIFA pre-match, pre-final press conference will take place at this (event), another incredible experience.” In a tournament of many historic firsts, the final will also be unique with a first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, produced in collaboration with Global Citizen. It will showcase the work of the organisation and heighten awareness of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and sports for children worldwide.