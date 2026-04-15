FIFA President joins Good Governance seminar for Caribbean leaders in Miami

Gianni Infantino: “Good governance is crucial in everything we do”

Senior executives have participated in extensive courses on best practices in governance

FIFA Campus Executive Programme in Good Governance completed in the Caribbean region shortly after course concludes in Asia-Oceania

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the final module ahead of the graduation ceremony for the FIFA Campus Executive Programme in Good Governance (Americas-Caribbean) in Miami, USA. The two-day event, held at the Freedom Tower, also marked the conclusion of a comprehensive journey for 26 senior executives from Caribbean FIFA Member Associations.

The programme, which is led by English attorney Nicholas Coward, aims to strengthen governance standards and leadership capacity. Since December 2025, the participating Presidents and General Secretaries have completed five online modules covering key areas including Constitutional Compliance, Football Integrity, Financial Governance and Operational Governance.

Addressing the participants, the FIFA President emphasised that good governance has been a foundational pillar for the institution over the last 10 years.

"Good governance is absolutely crucial in everything we do,” Mr Infantino told the attendees. “We have to act in a certain way to make sure that... for the period we are here, we care about the institutions that we lead, that we manage. And we make sure that these institutions can grow and can gain the respect of society, because what we do is for society, it is for our children.

“And that when we leave, we leave, of course, an organisation which is in a better shape than what it was before. Ten or 11 years ago, FIFA was in very bad shape because it had forgotten to focus on good governance, to apply good governance. We have been trying to rebuild the trust in the organisation, and today we are a trusted organisation all over the world.”

The FIFA President noted that solid governance allowed the rest of FIFA’s activities to prosper.