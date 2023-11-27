Full stadiums, great atmosphere and thrilling football: Gianni Infantino delighted with FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hails “incredible” FIFA World Cup 2026™, saying it’s “bigger than anything the world has ever seen”

Thanking fans, Mr Infantino says it is “beautiful” to see so many families at stadiums

FIFA President explains why hydration breaks are used in all matches

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said that he is delighted with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ so far, saying it has produced full stadiums, a passionate atmosphere and thrilling football. Speaking to media in New York, United States, Mr Infantino explained that hydration breaks had been introduced to all matches to ensure equal conditions for all teams, as well as to protect the players in hot conditions.

“It’s incredible. Bigger than anything the world has ever seen – not just any soccer or football event – but any event in any way. It’s the most successful event in history,” he said. “Stadiums are full, cities are full, the ambience is great. We have many families, many children, many women in the stadium, and this is really beautiful.”

Attendances are well on the way to breaking the previous record total of 3,404,252, set at the 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™. After 44 of the 104 matches, the total attendance has reached 2,851,010 with an average of 64,796 – an occupancy rate of 99.6% of capacity. Indeed, the cumulative attendance at the four matches played on the previous day set a new historical record for the tournament with 288,007 spectators following the action, the second time the record has been broken in less than a week after the previous record (277,070) had lasted almost 32 years (28 June 1994).

“I’m very, very grateful to all the fans who come to the stadiums, who go to the (FIFA) Fan [Festivals],” he said.

Mr Infantino said the star names were all performing, and scoring plenty of goals, but the tournament had also produced new heroes such as the goalkeepers of Cabo Verde and Curaçao, Vozinha and Eloy Bloom respectively. The results and performances had fully justified the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams, he added.

For the first time at a FIFA World Cup™, hydration breaks have been introduced at all matches. The breaks take place in the 22nd and 67th minutes and last three minutes, which are added on to the stoppage time at the end of each half.

“The main reason is the heat, but we also have to understand that in a competition like the (FIFA) World Cup, played over 39 days, with teams potentially playing eight matches in those 39 days, having a moment to rest is extremely important,” the FIFA President explained.

“What matters even more to us is ensuring that all teams, in every match, are playing under the same conditions. And it’s very difficult to accept that a coach might have the opportunity to influence a match by making adjustments simply because it’s hotter, while in another match, where the temperature is slightly lower, the same coach doesn’t have the same opportunity. We want to ensure equal conditions for everyone, and that’s why these breaks are implemented in every match.”

Another point that needed clarifying, he said, was that FIFA gains “absolutely nothing” from the breaks. “There is no additional revenue for FIFA, as all commercial agreements were signed well in advance. So, this is not a financial issue for us. For us, it is purely a sporting matter.”