Gianni Infantino welcomes new Algerian Football Association President to the Home of FIFA

Gianni Infantino has welcomed the new Algerian Football Association President Walid Sadi to the Home of FIFA, where they talked about the FIFA Forward development in the country as well as Algeria’s ambitions of staging international sporting events. “It was great to meet with delegates from the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) to discuss football development, including women's football and infrastructure growth,” said the FIFA President. “I also thanked FAF President Walid Sadi for supporting the FIFA Forward programme and spoke about working together to achieve the FAF’s strategic goals.”

Mr Sadi, who was elected in September, said the talks focused on strategies rather than specific projects. “I think we have a lot of work on our hands. And with FIFA’s help and consideration, we will hopefully achieve all our strategic goals,” he said. “The meeting was very good and interesting. Mr Gianni Infantino and I have a very good relationship. “What I made clear to Mr Infantino is that our country, Algeria, is witnessing a revolution in sporting infrastructure and stadium construction to a global standard. Algeria is prepared to host continental and international events. Algeria has always been a pioneer in welcoming all its guests.”

During his visit, Mr Sadi also met Arsène Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, FIFA’s Director of Member Associations Africa, Gelson Fernandes and his team, in addition to various FIFA departments to discuss future projects in Algeria in collaboration with FIFA, including refereeing, women’s football, talent identification and professional football. The FIFA President visited Algeria earlier this year where his engagements included the inauguration ceremony to officially open the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers and a meeting with the President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune. “Today … football has become the strongest thing of all. Why? Because football is what unites all nations and brings all of them together,” Mr Sadi concluded.