FIFA President Gianni Infantino opens “Legacies of Champions”, a FIFA Museum exhibit in New York City

In partnership with Hyundai Motor Company, “Legacies of Champions” tells the story of the previous 22 FIFA World Cup™ tournaments through artefacts and displays

The Rockefeller Center exhibit is free to enter and runs from 11 June to 19 July

“Legacies of Champions” also features the iconic Jules Rimet Trophy and the current FIFA World Cup™ Trophy on select days

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has inaugurated the “Legacies of Champions” showcase in the heart of New York City, United States, describing it as “an exhibition which tells us the history of the game, but which reminds us, as well, of the emotions that we lived in our life”.

Produced by the FIFA Museum and presented by Hyundai Motor Company, “Legacies of Champions” represents a stirring, engaging and educational journey designed to enhance the FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience for fans and football lovers. Located at the Rockefeller Center, the inspiring exhibition is free to enter and joins FIFA Museum exhibits in Miami, United States, and Vancouver and Toronto, Canada, which are scheduled to run during the final tournament.

“[Hyundai have been] partners since many, many years –great partners who help us make this incredible exhibition happen and come to life”, Mr Infantino said.

Joining the FIFA President at the opening ceremony on Monday, 8 June, were several FIFA Legends - Italian greats Roberto Baggio, Christian Vieri and Marco Materazzi, French FIFA World Cup winner and FIFA Senior Football Advisor Youri Djorkaeff, and the former President of the Republic of Liberia and 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year George Weah, who is also honorary captain of the Players’ Voice Panel – together with Sungwon Jee, Hyundai Executive Vice-President & Global Chief Marketing Officer.

“These are all incredible Legends that make our hearts beat. And that’s the great thing about an exhibition like this one because when we introduce those Legends and when we see and when we look at those jerseys, and at the different other elements of this exhibition, we feel something special,” Mr Infantino said. “And that’s the special thing about the magic of football, the magic of soccer, the magic of the game.”

“Legacies of Champions” will open to the public on 11 June – the day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City – and close on 19 July. On that historic day, across the Hudson River, the next world champion will be crowned at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The setting for “Legacies of Champions” is therefore fitting, as the exhibition focuses on the 22 previous FIFA World Cup tournaments, their winners and legacies. The compelling story of how each FIFA World Cup unfolded, impacted the global game and galvanised fans around the world is told through carefully curated artefacts and displays. Along with tournament-specific mementos, visitors will be able to see the Jules Rimet Trophy – FIFA’s World Cup trophy from 1930 until 1970 – and the current FIFA World Cup Trophy on select days.

“Legacies of Champions” also includes “The Final”, a cinematic installation capturing the intensity and drama of football’s biggest stage, and “The Wall of Champions”, which honours every one of the 450 legendary players who won the most coveted title in the sport. Jerseys from the record 48 participating teams in the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be showcased, along with an exhibit highlighting Hyundai’s innovation efforts and its research into robotics and football. An outdoor fan zone will run just outside the exhibition’s entrance beginning on 6 July.

“I’m speaking, of course, for myself, but I’m speaking for everyone who loves the game. I’m sure this place, here at Rockefeller Center, will be flooded with fans from all over the world, from now until the end of the (FIFA) World Cup,” the FIFA President added. “Just to get a deep immersion in emotions, in feelings, in heartbeats, and, ultimately, in what we try to do with the (FIFA) World Cup, which is uniting the world — uniting the world around a joyful event.”