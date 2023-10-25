Gianni Infantino meets the new President of the Malagasy Football Association

Alfred Randriamanampisoa was elected earlier this month for a four-year mandate
The two Presidents discussed women’s football and FIFA Forward
Gianni Infantino said he was very encouraged by Madagascar’s future plans
Gianni Infantino has met the newly-elected President of the Malagasy Football Association (FMF), Alfred Randriamanampisoa, who explained his plans to develop football in the Indian Ocean nation. The fruitful discussions, which took place at FIFA’s Paris office, centred on the importance of good pitches for football development, women’s football and the ways in which the FIFA Forward programme can help Madagascar. “I met the President of the Malagasy Football Federation (FMF), Alfred Randriamanampisoa, in Paris to speak about different facets of football development including governance, leadership and infrastructure,” said the FIFA President. “I also congratulated President Alfred on his recent election victory and wished him the very best to guide FMF forward while promising all the support from FIFA as we look to make our game truly global.”
Mr Randriamanampisoa thanked the FIFA President for a warm welcome. “Now, I am here to improve football in Madagascar, especially the governance and the leadership at federation level. We’re bringing a new style when it comes to the competitions, for instance. We’re also bringing a new style regarding the improvement of governance.”
Thanking FIFA for its support, Mr Randriamanampisoa said he also wanted to improve competitions in the country.
Madagascar, known as the Barea, reached their first CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2019 where they beat Nigeria to top their group and then overcame DR Congo on penalties to reach the quarter-finals, where they finally bowed out against Tunisia.