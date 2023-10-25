Gianni Infantino meets the new President of the Malagasy Football Association

Gianni Infantino has met the newly-elected President of the Malagasy Football Association (FMF), Alfred Randriamanampisoa, who explained his plans to develop football in the Indian Ocean nation. The fruitful discussions, which took place at FIFA’s Paris office, centred on the importance of good pitches for football development, women’s football and the ways in which the FIFA Forward programme can help Madagascar. “I met the President of the Malagasy Football Federation (FMF), Alfred Randriamanampisoa, in Paris to speak about different facets of football development including governance, leadership and infrastructure,” said the FIFA President. “I also congratulated President Alfred on his recent election victory and wished him the very best to guide FMF forward while promising all the support from FIFA as we look to make our game truly global.”