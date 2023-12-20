Gianni Infantino meets the new Belgian FA President Pascale Van Damme

Pascale Van Damme is the first woman to head the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA)

The meeting took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the FIFA Football Summit 2023

Discussions centred on the development of women’s football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met the new head of the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA), Pascale Van Damme, to talk about the development of women’s football and the importance of creating an inclusive environment for female players. The meeting took place on the eve of the FIFA Football Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, providing the FIFA President with the first opportunity to meet the first female President in the RBFA’s history following Ms Van Damme’s election in May, when she replaced Paul Van Den Bulck.

“I was delighted to meet Pascale Van Damme, the recently-elected President of the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA), here in Jeddah and I congratulated her on becoming the first female to head the RBFA,” said the FIFA President. “In addition to being a milestone for Belgian football, her election was also important for football generally as we need more of our member associations to be led by women. “I have full confidence that, under her leadership, the RBFA will keep up its great work in developing talented footballers and that it will further develop the women’s football, as well as expanding its social role.” The meeting provided the FIFA President with the opportunity to thank Ms Van Damme for Belgium’s interest in co-hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ with the Netherlands and Germany. The other bids are Brazil and Mexico/United States.

Royal Belgian Football Association President Pascale Van Damme 01:32