“Invest in happiness,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells Future Investment Initiative

Mr Infantino says “Peace, unity, coming together, understanding each other, all these values that football brings to people” must come to the fore

FIFA President was participating in a panel discussion at the ninth Future Investment Initiative (FII)

Tells audience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that “football is to remind everyone” that society must also “invest in happiness”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted how football can help guide society’s moral compass and bring joy to people when he joined a high-level panel discussion at the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On the theme of “Is humanity heading in the right direction?”, Mr Infantino was asked by moderator Richard Attias, Executive Committee Chairman and Acting CEO of the FII Institute, whether FIFA has a responsibility to harness the unique ability of football to break down barriers and educate as well as entertain.

“Definitely yes, because football encompasses all that. It encompasses everything that has been discussed here,” the FIFA President replied. “Education, which is very important, you can learn a lot by playing football, by playing sport. Peace, unity, coming together, understanding each other, all these values that football brings to people, and starting with children when they start playing, it’s something that we need to uphold, and we need to absolutely bring forward all the time.”

The FIFA Statutes detail the organisation’s commitment to respecting all internationally recognised human rights, while Goal 6 of FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 specifically focuses on the organisation’s social responsibilities. Programmes such as FIFA Football for Schools, FIFA Arena and the FIFA Talent Development Scheme bring the game closer to children and provide pathways to professional football for all, while the work of the FIFA Foundation brings communities together through football and helps FIFA turn its goals into reality on the ground and across the globe.

Mr Infantino himself gave an example of just how football can provoke smiles and joy as he encouraged the other panel members – the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame; Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan; Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama; Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia; Mohammed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana; and Ray Dalio, the founder, CEO, mentor and member of the board of Bridgewater Associates, and founder of Dalio Family Office – to pass an official FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ matchball around the table, provoking smiles and laughter from both panel members and the watching audience.

“It’s not a ball, it’s a magic instrument. It is a magic instrument that transforms people into happy people. Into people that smile, people that enjoy, people that dream, people that are creative, people that think positively about the future – just with a smile, just thanks to a smile – and this is maybe what football can contribute to society,” he said.

“What you did and what you are doing with your countries is absolutely incredible; it is transformative. I can only take my hat off to you. And what we can do with football is to remind everyone that besides all the important things you are doing, investment in technology, investment in infrastructure, in schools, in hospitals, in roads, we need to invest, as well, in emotions. Invest in happiness. And that’s why we like to say that football unites the world. Because we need people to come together.”